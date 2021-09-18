Daily Reading for Saturday, September 18th, 2021
Daily Reading for Saturday September 18, 2021Reading 1, First Timothy 6:13-16
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 100:2, 3, 4, 5
Gospel, Luke 8:4-15
Reading 1, First Timothy 6:13-16
13 Now, before God, the source of all life, and before Jesus Christ, who witnessed to his noble profession of faith before Pontius Pilate, I charge you
14 to do all that you have been told, with no faults or failures, until the appearing of our Lord Jesus Christ,
15 who at the due time will be revealed by God, the blessed and only Ruler of all, the King of kings and the Lord of lords,
16 who alone is immortal, whose home is in inaccessible light, whom no human being has seen or is able to see: to him be honour and everlasting power. Amen.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 100:2, 3, 4, 5
2 serve Yahweh with gladness, come into his presence with songs of joy!
3 Be sure that Yahweh is God, he made us, we belong to him, his people, the flock of his sheepfold.
4 Come within his gates giving thanks, to his courts singing praise, give thanks to him and bless his name!
5 For Yahweh is good, his faithful love is everlasting, his constancy from age to age.
Gospel, Luke 8:4-15
4 With a large crowd gathering and people from every town finding their way to him, he told this parable:
5 'A sower went out to sow his seed. Now as he sowed, some fell on the edge of the path and was trampled on; and the birds of the air ate it up.
6 Some seed fell on rock, and when it came up it withered away, having no moisture.
7 Some seed fell in the middle of thorns and the thorns grew with it and choked it.
8 And some seed fell into good soil and grew and produced its crop a hundredfold.' Saying this he cried, 'Anyone who has ears for listening should listen!'
9 His disciples asked him what this parable might mean,
10 and he said, 'To you is granted to understand the secrets of the kingdom of God; for the rest it remains in parables, so that they may look but not perceive, listen but not understand.
11 'This, then, is what the parable means: the seed is the word of God.
12 Those on the edge of the path are people who have heard it, and then the devil comes and carries away the word from their hearts in case they should believe and be saved.
13 Those on the rock are people who, when they first hear it, welcome the word with joy. But these have no root; they believe for a while, and in time of trial they give up.
14 As for the part that fell into thorns, this is people who have heard, but as they go on their way they are choked by the worries and riches and pleasures of life and never produce any crops.
15 As for the part in the rich soil, this is people with a noble and generous heart who have heard the word and take it to themselves and yield a harvest through their perseverance.
Get your own Bible Buy a Bible todaySelect the perfect bible for you by using the filters below to help you pick the right bible.
Most Popular Bibles
More Bible
Daily Readings
September 17th, 2021Reading 1, First Timothy 6:2-12
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 49:6-7, 8-10, 17-18, 19-20
Gospel, Luke 8:1-3
More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere
Old Testament
New Testament
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Come Holy Spirit
- The Apostles' Creed
- Hail, Holy Queen
LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Robert Bellarmine
- St. Jerome
- St. Hildegard of Bingen
- St. Joseph of Cupertino
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.