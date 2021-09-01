 Skip to content

Light a FREE Virtual Prayer Candle

Light a FREE Virtual Prayer Candle These candles are perfect for loved ones, as memorials, and for those in need who are far away.

Light Your FREE Candle Now >

Daily Reading for Wednesday, September 1st, 2021

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Wednesday September 1, 2021

Reading 1, Colossians 1:1-8
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 52:10, 11
Gospel, Luke 4:38-44

Reading 1, Colossians 1:1-8

1 From Paul, by the will of God an apostle of Christ Jesus, and from our brother Timothy

2 to God's holy people in Colossae, our faithful brothers in Christ. Grace and peace to you from God our Father.

3 We give thanks for you to God, the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, continually in our prayers,

4 ever since we heard about your faith in Christ Jesus and the love that you show towards all God's holy people

5 because of the hope which is stored up for you in heaven. News of this hope reached you not long ago through the word of truth, the gospel

6 that came to you in the same way as it is bearing fruit and growing throughout the world. It has had the same effect among you, ever since you heard about the grace of God and recognised it for what it truly is.

7 This you learnt from Epaphras, our very dear fellow-worker and a trustworthy deputy for us as Christ's servant,

8 and it was he who also told us all about your love in the Spirit.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 52:10, 11


Saints Fun Facts Coloring Book FREE PDF

Free Catholic Printable Learning PDFs

All Free PDF's Most Popular New Releases Lent / Easter Stations of the Cross Saints Prayers Rosary Mary Sacraments Apostolic Exhortation Books Coloring Books Encyclicals Español Jesus Novenas Saints Fun Facts

Gospel, Luke 4:38-44

38 Leaving the synagogue he went to Simon's house. Now Simon's mother-in-law was in the grip of a high fever and they asked him to do something for her.

39 Standing over her he rebuked the fever and it left her. And she immediately got up and began to serve them.

40 At sunset all those who had friends suffering from diseases of one kind or another brought them to him, and laying his hands on each he cured them.

41 Devils too came out of many people, shouting, 'You are the Son of God.' But he warned them and would not allow them to speak because they knew that he was the Christ.

42 When daylight came he left the house and made his way to a lonely place. The crowds went to look for him, and when they had caught up with him they wanted to prevent him leaving them,

43 but he answered, 'I must proclaim the good news of the kingdom of God to the other towns too, because that is what I was sent to do.'

44 And he continued his proclamation in the synagogues of Judaea.


August 2021
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031
BOGO 50% off Face Mask with Cross

More Bible

Catholic Online Shopping logo

Shop Catholic - FREE Ship $60+

Face Masks Home Blessings Rosaries Bibles Medals Prayer/Holy Cards Pets Bracelets Pillow Cases Crucifixes Books Rosary Cases Wall Crosses Keychains Plaques Statues Rings Visor Clips Church Goods

FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere

Take Ten Commandments Class Now Take How to Pray the Rosary Class Now
Take The Rosary: History, Mystery, and Meaning Class Now
Catholic Online School logo

Free Online Catholic Classes for Anyone, Anywhere

All Free Classes Live Lessons Catholic Knowledge Quiz Confession Classes Bible Classes Catechism Classes Grade 1 Grade 2 Grade 3 Grade 4 Grade 5 Grade 6 Grade 7 Grade 8 High School Rosary Classes Way of Christ

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Pride & Jealousy: What to do when you start comparing yourself to others

LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)

New Prayer Cards 15% OFF

New Prayer Cards 15% OFF
FREE Shipping over $60

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this.

Deacon Keith Fournier Today, we humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you donate just $5.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online is useful. If Catholic Online has given you $5.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, Catholic information that their work matters. If you are one of our rare donors, you have our gratitude and we warmly thank you. Help Now >

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!