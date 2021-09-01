Daily Reading for Wednesday, September 1st, 2021

Daily Reading for Wednesday September 1, 2021 Reading 1, Colossians 1:1-8

38 Leaving the synagogue he went to Simon's house. Now Simon's mother-in-law was in the grip of a high fever and they asked him to do something for her.

39 Standing over her he rebuked the fever and it left her. And she immediately got up and began to serve them.

40 At sunset all those who had friends suffering from diseases of one kind or another brought them to him, and laying his hands on each he cured them.

41 Devils too came out of many people, shouting, 'You are the Son of God.' But he warned them and would not allow them to speak because they knew that he was the Christ.

42 When daylight came he left the house and made his way to a lonely place. The crowds went to look for him, and when they had caught up with him they wanted to prevent him leaving them,

43 but he answered, 'I must proclaim the good news of the kingdom of God to the other towns too, because that is what I was sent to do.'

44 And he continued his proclamation in the synagogues of Judaea.