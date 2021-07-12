Daily Reading for Monday, July 12th, 2021
Daily Reading for Monday July 12, 2021Reading 1, Exodus 1:8-14, 22
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 124:1-3, 4-6, 7-8
Gospel, Matthew 10:34-11:1
Reading 1, Exodus 1:8-14, 22
8 Then there came to power in Egypt a new king who had never heard of Joseph.
9 'Look,' he said to his people, 'the Israelites are now more numerous and stronger than we are.
10 We must take precautions to stop them from increasing any further, or if war should break out, they might join the ranks of our enemies. They might take arms against us and then escape from the country.'
11 Accordingly they put taskmasters over the Israelites to wear them down by forced labour. In this way they built the store-cities of Pithom and Rameses for Pharaoh.
12 But the harder their lives were made, the more they increased and spread, until people came to fear the Israelites.
13 So the Egyptians gave them no mercy in the demands they made,
14 making their lives miserable with hard labour: with digging clay, making bricks, doing various kinds of field -- work -- all sorts of labour that they imposed on them without mercy.
22 Pharaoh then gave all his people this command: 'Throw every new-born boy into the river, but let all the girls live.'
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 124:1-3, 4-6, 7-8
1 [Song of Ascents Of David] If Yahweh had not been on our side -- let Israel repeat it-
2 if Yahweh had not been on our side when people attacked us,
3 they would have swallowed us alive in the heat of their anger.
4 Then water was washing us away, a torrent running right over us;
5 running right over us then were turbulent waters.
6 Blessed be Yahweh for not letting us fall a prey to their teeth!
7 We escaped like a bird from the fowlers' net. The net was broken and we escaped;
8 our help is in the name of Yahweh, who made heaven and earth.
Gospel, Matthew 10:34-11:1
34 'Do not suppose that I have come to bring peace to the earth: it is not peace I have come to bring, but a sword.
35 For I have come to set son against father, daughter against mother, daughter-in-law against mother-in-law;
36 a person's enemies will be the members of his own household.
37 'No one who prefers father or mother to me is worthy of me. No one who prefers son or daughter to me is worthy of me.
38 Anyone who does not take his cross and follow in my footsteps is not worthy of me.
39 Anyone who finds his life will lose it; anyone who loses his life for my sake will find it.
40 'Anyone who welcomes you welcomes me; and anyone who welcomes me welcomes the one who sent me.
41 'Anyone who welcomes a prophet because he is a prophet will have a prophet's reward; and anyone who welcomes an upright person because he is upright will have the reward of an upright person.
42 'If anyone gives so much as a cup of cold water to one of these little ones because he is a disciple, then in truth I tell you, he will most certainly not go without his reward.'
1 When Jesus had finished instructing his twelve disciples he moved on from there to teach and preach in their towns.
