 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Daily Reading for Monday, July 12th, 2021

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Monday, July 12th, 2021 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Monday July 12, 2021

Reading 1, Exodus 1:8-14, 22
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 124:1-3, 4-6, 7-8
Gospel, Matthew 10:34-11:1

Reading 1, Exodus 1:8-14, 22

8 Then there came to power in Egypt a new king who had never heard of Joseph.

9 'Look,' he said to his people, 'the Israelites are now more numerous and stronger than we are.

10 We must take precautions to stop them from increasing any further, or if war should break out, they might join the ranks of our enemies. They might take arms against us and then escape from the country.'

11 Accordingly they put taskmasters over the Israelites to wear them down by forced labour. In this way they built the store-cities of Pithom and Rameses for Pharaoh.

12 But the harder their lives were made, the more they increased and spread, until people came to fear the Israelites.

13 So the Egyptians gave them no mercy in the demands they made,

14 making their lives miserable with hard labour: with digging clay, making bricks, doing various kinds of field -- work -- all sorts of labour that they imposed on them without mercy.

22 Pharaoh then gave all his people this command: 'Throw every new-born boy into the river, but let all the girls live.'


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 124:1-3, 4-6, 7-8

1 [Song of Ascents Of David] If Yahweh had not been on our side -- let Israel repeat it-

2 if Yahweh had not been on our side when people attacked us,

3 they would have swallowed us alive in the heat of their anger.

4 Then water was washing us away, a torrent running right over us;

5 running right over us then were turbulent waters.

6 Blessed be Yahweh for not letting us fall a prey to their teeth!

7 We escaped like a bird from the fowlers' net. The net was broken and we escaped;

8 our help is in the name of Yahweh, who made heaven and earth.


Catholic Online Shopping logo

Shop Catholic - FREE Ship $60+

Face Masks Home Blessings Rosaries Bibles Medals Prayer/Holy Cards Pets Bracelets Pillow Cases Crucifixes Books Rosary Cases Wall Crosses Keychains Plaques Statues Rings Visor Clips Church Goods

Gospel, Matthew 10:34-11:1

34 'Do not suppose that I have come to bring peace to the earth: it is not peace I have come to bring, but a sword.

35 For I have come to set son against father, daughter against mother, daughter-in-law against mother-in-law;

36 a person's enemies will be the members of his own household.

37 'No one who prefers father or mother to me is worthy of me. No one who prefers son or daughter to me is worthy of me.

38 Anyone who does not take his cross and follow in my footsteps is not worthy of me.

39 Anyone who finds his life will lose it; anyone who loses his life for my sake will find it.

40 'Anyone who welcomes you welcomes me; and anyone who welcomes me welcomes the one who sent me.

41 'Anyone who welcomes a prophet because he is a prophet will have a prophet's reward; and anyone who welcomes an upright person because he is upright will have the reward of an upright person.

42 'If anyone gives so much as a cup of cold water to one of these little ones because he is a disciple, then in truth I tell you, he will most certainly not go without his reward.'

1 When Jesus had finished instructing his twelve disciples he moved on from there to teach and preach in their towns.


July 2021
S M T W T F S
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
Saints Fun Facts Coloring Book FREE PDF

Free Catholic Printable Learning PDFs

All Free PDF's Most Popular New Releases Lent / Easter Stations of the Cross Saints Prayers Rosary Mary Sacraments Apostolic Exhortation Books Coloring Books Encyclicals Español Jesus Novenas Saints Fun Facts

More Bible

Daily Readings

July 11th, 2021

Reading 1, Amos 7:12-15
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 85:9-10, 11-12, 13-14
Gospel, Mark 6:7-13
Reading 2, Ephesians 1:3-14

More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
Mon, Jul. 12th
Tue, Jul. 13th
Wed, Jul. 14th
Thu, Jul. 15th
Fri, Jul. 16th
Sat, Jul. 17th
Bible Resources
Daily Readings
Books of the Bible
Old Testament
New Testament
Ten Commandments
How to Pick a Catholic Bible
Buy a Bible

To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this.

Deacon Keith Fournier Today, we humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you donate just $5.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online is useful. If Catholic Online has given you $5.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, Catholic information that their work matters. If you are one of our rare donors, you have our gratitude and we warmly thank you. Help Now >

FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere

Take Ten Commandments Class Now Take How to Pray the Rosary Class Now
Take The Rosary: History, Mystery, and Meaning Class Now
Catholic Online Caskets

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Celebrate Sunday Mass - 7.11.21

LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!