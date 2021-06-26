Daily Reading for Saturday, June 26th, 2021

Reading 1, Genesis 18:1-15

1 Yahweh appeared to him at the Oak of Mamre while he was sitting by the entrance of the tent during the hottest part of the day.

2 He looked up, and there he saw three men standing near him. As soon as he saw them he ran from the entrance of the tent to greet them, and bowed to the ground.

3 'My lord,' he said, 'if I find favour with you, please do not pass your servant by.

4 Let me have a little water brought, and you can wash your feet and have a rest under the tree.

5 Let me fetch a little bread and you can refresh yourselves before going further, now that you have come in your servant's direction.' They replied, 'Do as you say.'

6 Abraham hurried to the tent and said to Sarah, 'Quick, knead three measures of best flour and make loaves.'

7 Then, running to the herd, Abraham took a fine and tender calf and gave it to the servant, who hurried to prepare it.

8 Then taking curds, milk and the calf which had been prepared, he laid all before them, and they ate while he remained standing near them under the tree.

9 'Where is your wife Sarah?' they asked him. 'She is in the tent,' he replied.

10 Then his guest said, 'I shall come back to you next year, and then your wife Sarah will have a son.' Sarah was listening at the entrance of the tent behind him.

11 Now Abraham and Sarah were old, well on in years, and Sarah had ceased to have her monthly periods.

12 So Sarah laughed to herself, thinking, 'Now that I am past the age of childbearing, and my husband is an old man, is pleasure to come my way again?'

13 But Yahweh asked Abraham, 'Why did Sarah laugh and say, "Am I really going to have a child now that I am old?"

14 Nothing is impossible for Yahweh. I shall come back to you at the same time next year and Sarah will have a son.'

15 Sarah said, 'I did not laugh,' lying because she was afraid. But he replied, 'Oh yes, you did laugh.'

Responsorial Psalm, Luke 1:46-47, 48-49, 50, 53, 54-55

46 And Mary said: My soul proclaims the greatness of the Lord

47 and my spirit rejoices in God my Saviour;

48 because he has looked upon the humiliation of his servant. Yes, from now onwards all generations will call me blessed,

49 for the Almighty has done great things for me. Holy is his name,

50 and his faithful love extends age after age to those who fear him.

53 He has filled the starving with good things, sent the rich away empty.

54 He has come to the help of Israel his servant, mindful of his faithful love

55 -according to the promise he made to our ancestors -- of his mercy to Abraham and to his descendants for ever.