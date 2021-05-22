Shop Catholic - Buy 1 Get 1 50% OFF - FREE Shipping $60+
Daily Reading for Saturday, May 22nd, 2021
Daily Reading for Saturday May 22, 2021Reading 1, Acts 28:16-20, 30-31
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 11:4, 5, 7
Gospel, John 21:20-25
Reading 1, Acts 28:16-20, 30-31
16 On our arrival in Rome Paul was allowed to stay in lodgings of his own with the soldier who guarded him.
17 After three days he called together the leading Jews. When they had assembled, he said to them, 'Brothers, although I have done nothing against our people or the customs of our ancestors, I was arrested in Jerusalem and handed over to the Romans.
18 They examined me and would have set me free, since they found me guilty of nothing involving the death penalty;
19 but the Jews lodged an objection, and I was forced to appeal to Caesar, though not because I had any accusation to make against my own nation.
20 That is why I have urged you to see me and have a discussion with me, for it is on account of the hope of Israel that I wear this chain.'
30 He spent the whole of the two years in his own rented lodging. He welcomed all who came to visit him,
31 proclaiming the kingdom of God and teaching the truth about the Lord Jesus Christ with complete fearlessness and without any hindrance from anyone.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 11:4, 5, 7
4 Yahweh in his holy temple! Yahweh, his throne is in heaven; his eyes watch over the world, his gaze scrutinises the children of Adam.
5 Yahweh examines the upright and the wicked, the lover of violence he detests.
7 For Yahweh is upright and loves uprightness, the honest will ever see his face.
Gospel, John 21:20-25
20 Peter turned and saw the disciple whom Jesus loved following them -- the one who had leant back close to his chest at the supper and had said to him, 'Lord, who is it that will betray you?'
21 Seeing him, Peter said to Jesus, 'What about him, Lord?'
22 Jesus answered, 'If I want him to stay behind till I come, what does it matter to you? You are to follow me.'
23 The rumour then went out among the brothers that this disciple would not die. Yet Jesus had not said to Peter, 'He will not die,' but, 'If I want him to stay behind till I come.'
24 This disciple is the one who vouches for these things and has written them down, and we know that his testimony is true.
25 There was much else that Jesus did; if it were written down in detail, I do not suppose the world itself would hold all the books that would be written.
Get your own Bible Buy a Bible todaySelect the perfect bible for you by using the filters below to help you pick the right bible.
Most Popular Bibles
More Bible
Daily Readings
May 21st, 2021Reading 1, Acts 25:13-21
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 103:1-2, 11-12, 19-20
Gospel, John 21:15-19
More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere
Old Testament
New Testament
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Come Holy Spirit
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Prayer to the Holy Spirit
- The Apostles' Creed
LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)
To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this.Today, we humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you donate just $5.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online is useful. If Catholic Online has given you $5.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, Catholic information that their work matters. If you are one of our rare donors, you have our gratitude and we warmly thank you. Help us do more >
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Eugene de Mazenod
- St. Rita
- Our Lady of Guadalupe
- St. Michael the Archangel
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.