Daily Reading for Wednesday, March 17th, 2021

Daily Reading for Wednesday March 17, 2021 Reading 1, Isaiah 49:8-15

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 145:8-9, 13-14, 17-18

Gospel, John 5:17-30



Gospel, John 5:17-30

17 His answer to them was, 'My Father still goes on working, and I am at work, too.'

18 But that only made the Jews even more intent on killing him, because not only was he breaking the Sabbath, but he spoke of God as his own Father and so made himself God's equal.

19 To this Jesus replied: In all truth I tell you, by himself the Son can do nothing; he can do only what he sees the Father doing: and whatever the Father does the Son does too.

20 For the Father loves the Son and shows him everything he himself does, and he will show him even greater things than these, works that will astonish you.

21 Thus, as the Father raises the dead and gives them life, so the Son gives life to anyone he chooses;

22 for the Father judges no one; he has entrusted all judgement to the Son,

23 so that all may honour the Son as they honour the Father. Whoever refuses honour to the Son refuses honour to the Father who sent him.

24 In all truth I tell you, whoever listens to my words, and believes in the one who sent me, has eternal life; without being brought to judgement such a person has passed from death to life.

25 In all truth I tell you, the hour is coming -- indeed it is already here -- when the dead will hear the voice of the Son of God, and all who hear it will live.

26 For as the Father has life in himself, so he has granted the Son also to have life in himself;

27 and, because he is the Son of man, has granted him power to give judgement.

28 Do not be surprised at this, for the hour is coming when the dead will leave their graves at the sound of his voice:

29 those who did good will come forth to life; and those who did evil will come forth to judgement.

30 By myself I can do nothing; I can judge only as I am told to judge, and my judging is just, because I seek to do not my own will but the will of him who sent me.

March 2021 S M T W T F S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31