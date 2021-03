Daily Reading for Monday, March 15th, 2021

Daily Reading for Monday March 15, 2021 Reading 1, Isaiah 65:17-21

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 30:2, 4, 5-6, 11-13

Gospel, John 4:43-54



Gospel, John 4:43-54

43 When the two days were over Jesus left for Galilee.

44 He himself had declared that a prophet is not honoured in his own home town.

45 On his arrival the Galileans received him well, having seen all that he had done at Jerusalem during the festival which they too had attended.

46 He went again to Cana in Galilee, where he had changed the water into wine. And there was a royal official whose son was ill at Capernaum;

47 hearing that Jesus had arrived in Galilee from Judaea, he went and asked him to come and cure his son, as he was at the point of death.

48 Jesus said to him, 'Unless you see signs and portents you will not believe!'

49 'Sir,' answered the official, 'come down before my child dies.'

50 'Go home,' said Jesus, 'your son will live.' The man believed what Jesus had said and went on his way home;

51 and while he was still on the way his servants met him with the news that his boy was alive.

52 He asked them when the boy had begun to recover. They replied, 'The fever left him yesterday at the seventh hour.'

53 The father realised that this was exactly the time when Jesus had said, 'Your son will live'; and he and all his household believed.

54 This new sign, the second, Jesus performed on his return from Judaea to Galilee.

