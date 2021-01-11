 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Monday, January 11th, 2021

Daily Reading for Monday January 11, 2021

Reading 1, Hebrews 1:1-6
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 97:1-2, 6-7, 9
Gospel, Mark 1:14-20

Reading 1, Hebrews 1:1-6

1 At many moments in the past and by many means, God spoke to our ancestors through the prophets; but

2 in our time, the final days, he has spoken to us in the person of his Son, whom he appointed heir of all things and through whom he made the ages.

3 He is the reflection of God's glory and bears the impress of God's own being, sustaining all things by his powerful command; and now that he has purged sins away, he has taken his seat at the right hand of the divine Majesty on high.

4 So he is now as far above the angels as the title which he has inherited is higher than their own name.

5 To which of the angels, then, has God ever said: You are my Son, today I have fathered you, or: I shall be a father to him and he a son to me?

6 Again, when he brings the First-born into the world, he says: Let all the angels of God pay him homage.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 97:1-2, 6-7, 9

1 Yahweh is king! Let earth rejoice, the many isles be glad!

2 Cloud, black cloud enfolds him, saving justice and judgement the foundations of his throne.

6 The heavens proclaim his saving justice, all nations see his glory.

7 Shame on all who serve images, who pride themselves on their idols; bow down to him, all you gods!

9 For you are Yahweh, Most High over all the earth, far transcending all gods.


Gospel, Mark 1:14-20

14 After John had been arrested, Jesus went into Galilee. There he proclaimed the gospel from God saying,

15 'The time is fulfilled, and the kingdom of God is close at hand. Repent, and believe the gospel.'

16 As he was walking along by the Lake of Galilee he saw Simon and Simon's brother Andrew casting a net in the lake -- for they were fishermen.

17 And Jesus said to them, 'Come after me and I will make you into fishers of people.'

18 And at once they left their nets and followed him.

19 Going on a little further, he saw James son of Zebedee and his brother John; they too were in their boat, mending the nets.

20 At once he called them and, leaving their father Zebedee in the boat with the men he employed, they went after him.


