Daily Reading for Monday, January 11th, 2021

Reading 1, Hebrews 1:1-6

1 At many moments in the past and by many means, God spoke to our ancestors through the prophets; but

2 in our time, the final days, he has spoken to us in the person of his Son, whom he appointed heir of all things and through whom he made the ages.

3 He is the reflection of God's glory and bears the impress of God's own being, sustaining all things by his powerful command; and now that he has purged sins away, he has taken his seat at the right hand of the divine Majesty on high.

4 So he is now as far above the angels as the title which he has inherited is higher than their own name.

5 To which of the angels, then, has God ever said: You are my Son, today I have fathered you, or: I shall be a father to him and he a son to me?

6 Again, when he brings the First-born into the world, he says: Let all the angels of God pay him homage.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 97:1-2, 6-7, 9

1 Yahweh is king! Let earth rejoice, the many isles be glad!

2 Cloud, black cloud enfolds him, saving justice and judgement the foundations of his throne.

6 The heavens proclaim his saving justice, all nations see his glory.

7 Shame on all who serve images, who pride themselves on their idols; bow down to him, all you gods!

9 For you are Yahweh, Most High over all the earth, far transcending all gods.