Daily Reading for Thursday, January 7th, 2021

Reading 1, 1 John 4:19~5:4

19 Let us love, then, because he first loved us.

20 Anyone who says 'I love God' and hates his brother, is a liar, since whoever does not love the brother whom he can see cannot love God whom he has not seen.

21 Indeed this is the commandment we have received from him, that whoever loves God, must also love his brother.

1 Whoever believes that Jesus is the Christ is a child of God, and whoever loves the father loves the son.

2 In this way we know that we love God's children, when we love God and keep his commandments.

3 This is what the love of God is: keeping his commandments. Nor are his commandments burdensome,

4 because every child of God overcomes the world. And this is the victory that has overcome the world -- our faith.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 72:1-2, 14 and 15bc, 17

1 [Of Solomon] God, endow the king with your own fair judgement, the son of the king with your own saving justice,

2 that he may rule your people with justice, and your poor with fair judgement.

14 From oppression and violence he redeems their lives, their blood is precious in his sight.

15 (Long may he live; may the gold of Sheba be given him!) Prayer will be offered for him constantly, and blessings invoked on him all day.

17 May his name be blessed for ever, and endure in the sight of the sun. In him shall be blessed every race in the world, and all nations call him blessed.