Daily Reading for Saturday, November 14th, 2020

Daily Reading for Saturday November 14, 2020 Reading 1, Third John 1:5-8

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 112:1-2, 3-4, 5-6

Gospel, Luke 18:1-8



We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away. Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.



Help Now >





Reading 1, Third John 1:5-8 5 My dear friend, you have done loyal work in helping these brothers, even though they were strangers to you. 6 They are a proof to the whole Church of your love and it would be a kindness if you could help them on their journey as God would approve. 7 It was entirely for the sake of the name that they set out, without depending on the non-believers for anything: 8 it is our duty to welcome people of this sort and contribute our share to their work for the truth.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 112:1-2, 3-4, 5-6 1 Alleluia! How blessed is anyone who fears Yahweh, who delights in his commandments! 2 His descendants shall be powerful on earth, the race of the honest shall receive blessings: 3 Riches and wealth for his family; his uprightness stands firm for ever. 4 For the honest he shines as a lamp in the dark, generous, tender-hearted, and upright. 5 All goes well for one who lends generously, who is honest in all his dealing; 6 for all time to come he will not stumble, for all time to come the upright will be remembered.

We ask you, humbly, to help. Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Gospel, Luke 18:1-8

1 Then he told them a parable about the need to pray continually and never lose heart.

2 'There was a judge in a certain town,' he said, 'who had neither fear of God nor respect for anyone.

3 In the same town there was also a widow who kept on coming to him and saying, "I want justice from you against my enemy!"

4 For a long time he refused, but at last he said to himself, "Even though I have neither fear of God nor respect for any human person,

5 I must give this widow her just rights since she keeps pestering me, or she will come and slap me in the face." '

6 And the Lord said, 'You notice what the unjust judge has to say?

7 Now, will not God see justice done to his elect if they keep calling to him day and night even though he still delays to help them?

8 I promise you, he will see justice done to them, and done speedily. But when the Son of man comes, will he find any faith on earth?'

November 2020 S M T W T F S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30