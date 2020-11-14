 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Daily Reading for Saturday, November 14th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Saturday, November 14th, 2020 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Saturday November 14, 2020

Reading 1, Third John 1:5-8
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 112:1-2, 3-4, 5-6
Gospel, Luke 18:1-8

Reading 1, Third John 1:5-8

5 My dear friend, you have done loyal work in helping these brothers, even though they were strangers to you.

6 They are a proof to the whole Church of your love and it would be a kindness if you could help them on their journey as God would approve.

7 It was entirely for the sake of the name that they set out, without depending on the non-believers for anything:

8 it is our duty to welcome people of this sort and contribute our share to their work for the truth.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 112:1-2, 3-4, 5-6

1 Alleluia! How blessed is anyone who fears Yahweh, who delights in his commandments!

2 His descendants shall be powerful on earth, the race of the honest shall receive blessings:

3 Riches and wealth for his family; his uprightness stands firm for ever.

4 For the honest he shines as a lamp in the dark, generous, tender-hearted, and upright.

5 All goes well for one who lends generously, who is honest in all his dealing;

6 for all time to come he will not stumble, for all time to come the upright will be remembered.


We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Gospel, Luke 18:1-8

1 Then he told them a parable about the need to pray continually and never lose heart.

2 'There was a judge in a certain town,' he said, 'who had neither fear of God nor respect for anyone.

3 In the same town there was also a widow who kept on coming to him and saying, "I want justice from you against my enemy!"

4 For a long time he refused, but at last he said to himself, "Even though I have neither fear of God nor respect for any human person,

5 I must give this widow her just rights since she keeps pestering me, or she will come and slap me in the face." '

6 And the Lord said, 'You notice what the unjust judge has to say?

7 Now, will not God see justice done to his elect if they keep calling to him day and night even though he still delays to help them?

8 I promise you, he will see justice done to them, and done speedily. But when the Son of man comes, will he find any faith on earth?'


November 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930

First Confession and Reconciliation with 'Certificate of Completion'

 First Confession and Reconciliation with Certificate of Completion This exciting course helps prepare the catechumen for the Sacrament of First Confession and Reconciliation. Students will find the videos easy to understand, with clear, concise, and helpful explanations of important concepts. This course is a Supplement to your parish-based catechetical program.

Enroll in FREE Class Now

More Bible

Daily Readings

November 13th, 2020

Reading 1, Second John 1:4-9
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:1, 2, 10, 11, 17, 18
Gospel, Luke 17:26-37

More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
Sat, Nov. 14th
Sun, Nov. 15th
Mon, Nov. 16th
Tue, Nov. 17th
Wed, Nov. 18th
Thu, Nov. 19th
Bible Resources
Books of the Bible
Buy a Bible
Daily Readings
Old Testament
New Testament
Ten Commandments
Saints Fun Facts Coloring Book FREE PDF

Free PDFs: Hail Mary, Our Father, How to Pray the Rosary & more

PDF educational & learning resources for Students, Parents, and Teachers and it’s 100% FREE. How to Pray the Rosary, Hail Mary, Our Father, Saints, Prayers, Coloring Books, Novenas, Espanol and more. All FREE to download and faithful to the Magisterium. Download Now >

All FREE PDF's Newest FREE PDF's Apostolic Exhortation Books Coloring Books/Pages Encyclicals Español Jesus Lent / Easter Novenas Prayers Rosary Saints Saints Fun Facts

FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere

Take Ten Commandments Class Now Take How to Pray the Rosary Class Now
Take The Rosary: History, Mystery, and Meaning Class Now
Catholic Online Shopping logo

40 Days of Deals - 15% OFF - FREE Shipping $60+

Face Masks Home Blessings Rosaries Bibles Medals Prayer/Holy Cards Pets Bracelets Pillow Cases Crucifixes Books Rosary Cases Wall Crosses Keychains Plaques Statues Rings Visor Clips Church Goods

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

After elections what next? Let the Gospel lead the way!

LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Face Mask with Cross BOGO 50% OFF

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!