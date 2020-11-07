Daily Reading for Saturday, November 7th, 2020

Reading 1, Philippians 4:10-19

10 As for me, I am full of joy in the Lord, now that at last your consideration for me has blossomed again; though I recognise that you really did have consideration before, but had no opportunity to show it.

11 I do not say this because I have lacked anything; I have learnt to manage with whatever I have.

12 I know how to live modestly, and I know how to live luxuriously too: in every way now I have mastered the secret of all conditions: full stomach and empty stomach, plenty and poverty.

13 There is nothing I cannot do in the One who strengthens me.

14 All the same, it was good of you to share with me in my hardships.

15 In the early days of the gospel, as you of Philippi well know, when I left Macedonia, no church other than yourselves made common account with me in the matter of expenditure and receipts. You were the only ones;

16 and what is more, you have twice sent me what I needed in Thessalonica.

17 It is not the gift that I value most; what I value is the interest that is mounting up in your account.

18 I have all that I need and more: I am fully provided, now that I have received from Epaphroditus the offering that you sent, a pleasing smell, the sacrifice which is acceptable and pleasing to God.

19 And my God will fulfil all your needs out of the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 112:1-2, 5-6, 8, 9

1 Alleluia! How blessed is anyone who fears Yahweh, who delights in his commandments!

2 His descendants shall be powerful on earth, the race of the honest shall receive blessings:

5 All goes well for one who lends generously, who is honest in all his dealing;

6 for all time to come he will not stumble, for all time to come the upright will be remembered.

8 His heart held steady, he has no fears, till he can gloat over his enemies.

9 To the needy he gives without stint, his uprightness stands firm for ever; his reputation is founded on strength.