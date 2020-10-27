 Skip to content

Usage more than TRIPLED! We ask you, Humbly, to help.

Young girl learning @ Catholic Online School Enrollment in Catholic Online School has more than TRIPLED these past 12 months. We are the fastest growing online Catholic education platform with over 406,000 Student Enrollments. With schools still closed, Catholic Online School is needed now more than ever. To make sure we can keep going as our costs increase, we need your renewed support!

Give $10 monthly Give $50 today

Daily Reading for Tuesday, October 27th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Tuesday October 27, 2020

Reading 1, Ephesians 5:21-33
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 128:1-2, 3, 4-5
Gospel, Luke 13:18-21

Reading 1, Ephesians 5:21-33

21 Be subject to one another out of reverence for Christ.

22 Wives should be subject to their husbands as to the Lord,

23 since, as Christ is head of the Church and saves the whole body, so is a husband the head of his wife;

24 and as the Church is subject to Christ, so should wives be to their husbands, in everything.

25 Husbands should love their wives, just as Christ loved the Church and sacrificed himself for her

26 to make her holy by washing her in cleansing water with a form of words,

27 so that when he took the Church to himself she would be glorious, with no speck or wrinkle or anything like that, but holy and faultless.

28 In the same way, husbands must love their wives as they love their own bodies; for a man to love his wife is for him to love himself.

29 A man never hates his own body, but he feeds it and looks after it; and that is the way Christ treats the Church,

30 because we are parts of his Body.

31 This is why a man leaves his father and mother and becomes attached to his wife, and the two become one flesh.

32 This mystery has great significance, but I am applying it to Christ and the Church.

33 To sum up: you also, each one of you, must love his wife as he loves himself; and let every wife respect her husband.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 128:1-2, 3, 4-5

1 [Song of Ascents] How blessed are all who fear Yahweh, who walk in his ways!

2 Your own labours will yield you a living, happy and prosperous will you be.

3 Your wife a fruitful vine in the inner places of your house. Your children round your table like shoots of an olive tree.

4 Such are the blessings that fall on those who fear Yahweh.

5 May Yahweh bless you from Zion! May you see Jerusalem prosper all the days of your life,


Face Mask with Cross BOGO 50% OFF

Gospel, Luke 13:18-21

18 He went on to say, 'What is the kingdom of God like? What shall I compare it with?

19 It is like a mustard seed which a man took and threw into his garden: it grew and became a tree, and the birds of the air sheltered in its branches.'

20 Again he said, 'What shall I compare the kingdom of God with?

21 It is like the yeast a woman took and mixed in with three measures of flour till it was leavened all through.'


October 2020
S M T W T F S
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

More Bible

Saints Fun Facts Coloring Book FREE PDF

Free PDFs: Hail Mary, Our Father, How to Pray the Rosary & more

PDF educational & learning resources for Students, Parents, and Teachers and it’s 100% FREE. How to Pray the Rosary, Hail Mary, Our Father, Saints, Prayers, Coloring Books, Novenas, Espanol and more. All FREE to download and faithful to the Magisterium. Download Now >

All FREE PDF's Newest FREE PDF's Apostolic Exhortation Books Coloring Books/Pages Encyclicals Español Jesus Lent / Easter Novenas Prayers Rosary Saints Saints Fun Facts

FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere

Take Ten Commandments Class Now Take How to Pray the Rosary Class Now
Take The Rosary: History, Mystery, and Meaning Class Now
LIVE Lessons @ Catholic Online School

'Live Lessons' with Zoom on Catholic Online School

 Professor Connolly: Monday-Friday @ 9am/12pm Eastern
Deacon Frederick Bartels: Tuesday-Friday @ 10am/1pm Eastern

LIVE Lessons This Month's Curriculum

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Celebrate Sunday Mass With Bishop Strickland - 10.25.20

LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Free Online Catholic Classes for Anyone, Anywhere - Click Here

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!