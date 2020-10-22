We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Daily Reading for Thursday, October 22nd, 2020
Reading 1, Ephesians 3:14-21
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 33:1-2, 4-5, 11-12, 18-19
Gospel, Luke 12:49-53
Reading 1, Ephesians 3:14-21
14 This, then, is what I pray, kneeling before the Father,
15 from whom every fatherhood, in heaven or on earth, takes its name.
16 In the abundance of his glory may he, through his Spirit, enable you to grow firm in power with regard to your inner self,
17 so that Christ may live in your hearts through faith, and then, planted in love and built on love,
18 with all God's holy people you will have the strength to grasp the breadth and the length, the height and the depth;
19 so that, knowing the love of Christ, which is beyond knowledge, you may be filled with the utter fullness of God.
20 Glory be to him whose power, working in us, can do infinitely more than we can ask or imagine;
21 glory be to him from generation to generation in the Church and in Christ Jesus for ever and ever. Amen.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 33:1-2, 4-5, 11-12, 18-19
1 Shout for joy, you upright; praise comes well from the honest.
2 Give thanks to Yahweh on the lyre, play for him on the ten-stringed lyre.
4 The word of Yahweh is straightforward, all he does springs from his constancy.
5 He loves uprightness and justice; the faithful love of Yahweh fills the earth.
11 but Yahweh's own plan stands firm for ever, his heart's counsel from age to age.
12 How blessed the nation whose God is Yahweh, the people he has chosen as his heritage.
18 But see how Yahweh watches over those who fear him, those who rely on his faithful love,
19 to rescue them from death and keep them alive in famine.
Gospel, Luke 12:49-53
49 'I have come to bring fire to the earth, and how I wish it were blazing already!
50 There is a baptism I must still receive, and what constraint I am under until it is completed!
51 'Do you suppose that I am here to bring peace on earth? No, I tell you, but rather division.
52 For from now on, a household of five will be divided: three against two and two against three;
53 father opposed to son, son to father, mother to daughter, daughter to mother, mother-in-law to daughter-in-law, daughter-in-law to mother-in-law.'
Daily Readings
October 21st, 2020Reading 1, Ephesians 3:2-12
Responsorial Psalm, Isaiah 12:2-3, 4, 5-6
Gospel, Luke 12:39-48
More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
