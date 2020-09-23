Daily Reading for Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020
Daily Reading for Wednesday September 23, 2020Reading 1, Proverbs 30:5-9
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:29, 72, 89, 101, 104, 163
Gospel, Luke 9:1-6
5 Every word of God is unalloyed, a shield to those who take refuge in him.
6 To his words make no addition, lest he reprove you and account you a liar.
7 Two things I beg of you, do not grudge me them before I die:
8 keep falsehood and lies far from me, give me neither poverty nor riches, grant me only my share of food,
9 for fear that, surrounded by plenty, I should fall away and say, 'Yahweh-who is Yahweh?' or else, in destitution, take to stealing and profane the name of my God.
29 Keep me far from the way of deceit, grant me the grace of your Law.
72 The Law you have uttered is more precious to me than all the wealth in the world.
89 For ever, Yahweh, your word is planted firm in heaven.
101 I restrain my foot from evil paths to keep your word.
104 From your precepts I learn wisdom, so I hate all deceptive ways.
163 Falsehood I hate and detest, my love is for your Law.
1 He called the Twelve together and gave them power and authority over all devils and to cure diseases,
2 and he sent them out to proclaim the kingdom of God and to heal.
3 He said to them, 'Take nothing for the journey: neither staff, nor haversack, nor bread, nor money; and do not have a spare tunic.
4 Whatever house you enter, stay there; and when you leave let your departure be from there.
5 As for those who do not welcome you, when you leave their town shake the dust from your feet as evidence against them.'
6 So they set out and went from village to village proclaiming the good news and healing everywhere.
