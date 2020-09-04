 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Daily Reading for Friday, September 4th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Friday, September 4th, 2020 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Friday September 4, 2020

Reading 1, First Corinthians 4:1-5
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 37:3-4, 5-6, 27-28, 39-40
Gospel, Luke 5:33-39

Reading 1, First Corinthians 4:1-5

1 People should think of us as Christ's servants, stewards entrusted with the mysteries of God.

2 In such a matter, what is expected of stewards is that each one should be found trustworthy.

3 It is of no importance to me how you or any other human court may judge me: I will not even be the judge of my own self.

4 It is true that my conscience does not reproach me, but that is not enough to justify me: it is the Lord who is my judge.

5 For that reason, do not judge anything before the due time, until the Lord comes; he will bring to light everything that is hidden in darkness and reveal the designs of all hearts. Then everyone will receive from God the appropriate commendation.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 37:3-4, 5-6, 27-28, 39-40

3 Put your trust in Yahweh and do right, make your home in the land and live secure.

4 Make Yahweh your joy and he will give you your heart's desires.

5 Commit your destiny to Yahweh, be confident in him, and he will act,

6 making your uprightness clear as daylight, and the justice of your cause as the noon.

27 Turn your back on evil and do good, you will have a home for ever,

28 for Yahweh loves justice and will not forsake his faithful. Evil-doers will perish eternally, the descendants of the wicked be annihilated,

39 The upright have Yahweh for their Saviour, their refuge in times of trouble;

40 Yahweh helps them and rescues them, he will rescue them from the wicked, and save them because they take refuge in him.


Gospel, Luke 5:33-39

33 They then said to him, 'John's disciples are always fasting and saying prayers, and the disciples of the Pharisees, too, but yours go on eating and drinking.'

34 Jesus replied, 'Surely you cannot make the bridegroom's attendants fast while the bridegroom is still with them?

35 But the time will come when the bridegroom is taken away from them; then, in those days, they will fast.'

36 He also told them a parable, 'No one tears a piece from a new cloak to put it on an old cloak; otherwise, not only will the new one be torn, but the piece taken from the new will not match the old.

37 'And nobody puts new wine in old wineskins; otherwise, the new wine will burst the skins and run to waste, and the skins will be ruined.

38 No; new wine must be put in fresh skins.

39 And nobody who has been drinking old wine wants new. "The old is good," he says.'


September 2020
S M T W T F S
12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930
Kids Face Mask with Cross BOGO 50% OFF

More Bible

Daily Readings

September 3rd, 2020

Reading 1, First Corinthians 3:18-23
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 24:1-2, 3-4, 5-6
Gospel, Luke 5:1-11

More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
Fri, Sep. 4th
Sat, Sep. 5th
Sun, Sep. 6th
Mon, Sep. 7th
Tue, Sep. 8th
Wed, Sep. 9th
Bible Resources
Books of the Bible
Buy a Bible
Daily Readings
Old Testament
New Testament
Ten Commandments
Free Online Catholic Classes for Anyone, Anywhere - Click Here

FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere

Take Ten Commandments Class Now Take How to Pray the Rosary Class Now
Take The Rosary: History, Mystery, and Meaning Class Now
St. Benedict Home Blessing Door Hanger BOGO 50% OFF

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >
Catholic Online School's Live Lessons are taking off! Here's how you can attend

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.