Daily Reading for Thursday, August 6th, 2020

Daily Reading for Thursday August 6, 2020 Reading 1, Daniel 7:9-10, 13-14

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 97:1-2, 5-6, 9

Gospel, Matthew 17:1-9

Reading 2, Second Peter 1:16-19



Reading 1, Daniel 7:9-10, 13-14 9 While I was watching, thrones were set in place and one most venerable took his seat. His robe was white as snow, the hair of his head as pure as wool. His throne was a blaze of flames, its wheels were a burning fire. 10 A stream of fire poured out, issuing from his presence. A thousand thousand waited on him, ten thousand times ten thousand stood before him. The court was in session and the books lay open. 13 I was gazing into the visions of the night, when I saw, coming on the clouds of heaven, as it were a son of man. He came to the One most venerable and was led into his presence. 14 On him was conferred rule, honour and kingship, and all peoples, nations and languages became his servants. His rule is an everlasting rule which will never pass away, and his kingship will never come to an end.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 97:1-2, 5-6, 9 1 Yahweh is king! Let earth rejoice, the many isles be glad! 2 Cloud, black cloud enfolds him, saving justice and judgement the foundations of his throne. 5 The mountains melt like wax, before the Lord of all the earth. 6 The heavens proclaim his saving justice, all nations see his glory. 9 For you are Yahweh, Most High over all the earth, far transcending all gods.

Gospel, Matthew 17:1-9

1 Six days later, Jesus took with him Peter and James and his brother John and led them up a high mountain by themselves.

2 There in their presence he was transfigured: his face shone like the sun and his clothes became as dazzling as light.

3 And suddenly Moses and Elijah appeared to them; they were talking with him.

4 Then Peter spoke to Jesus. 'Lord,' he said, 'it is wonderful for us to be here; if you want me to, I will make three shelters here, one for you, one for Moses and one for Elijah.'

5 He was still speaking when suddenly a bright cloud covered them with shadow, and suddenly from the cloud there came a voice which said, 'This is my Son, the Beloved; he enjoys my favour. Listen to him.'

6 When they heard this, the disciples fell on their faces, overcome with fear.

7 But Jesus came up and touched them, saying, 'Stand up, do not be afraid.'

8 And when they raised their eyes they saw no one but Jesus.

9 As they came down from the mountain Jesus gave them this order, 'Tell no one about this vision until the Son of man has risen from the dead.'

Reading 2, Second Peter 1:16-19

16 When we told you about the power and the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, we were not slavishly repeating cleverly invented myths; no, we had seen his majesty with our own eyes.

17 He was honoured and glorified by God the Father, when a voice came to him from the transcendent Glory, This is my Son, the Beloved; he enjoys my favour.

18 We ourselves heard this voice from heaven, when we were with him on the holy mountain.

19 So we have confirmation of the words of the prophets; and you will be right to pay attention to it as to a lamp for lighting a way through the dark, until the dawn comes and the morning star rises in your minds.