Daily Reading for Sunday, August 2nd, 2020

Reading 1, Isaiah 55:1-3 1 Oh, come to the water all you who are thirsty; though you have no money, come! Buy and eat; come, buy wine and milk without money, free! 2 Why spend money on what cannot nourish and your wages on what fails to satisfy? Listen carefully to me, and you will have good things to eat and rich food to enjoy. 3 Pay attention, come to me; listen, and you will live. I shall make an everlasting covenant with you in fulfilment of the favours promised to David.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 145:8-9, 15-16, 17-18 8 Yahweh is tenderness and pity, slow to anger, full of faithful love. 9 Yahweh is generous to all, his tenderness embraces all his creatures. 15 All look to you in hope and you feed them with the food of the season. 16 And, with generous hand, you satisfy the desires of every living creature. 17 Upright in all that he does, Yahweh acts only in faithful love. 18 He is close to all who call upon him, all who call on him from the heart.

13 When Jesus received this news he withdrew by boat to a lonely place where they could be by themselves. But the crowds heard of this and, leaving the towns, went after him on foot.

14 So as he stepped ashore he saw a large crowd; and he took pity on them and healed their sick.

15 When evening came, the disciples went to him and said, 'This is a lonely place, and time has slipped by; so send the people away, and they can go to the villages to buy themselves some food.'

16 Jesus replied, 'There is no need for them to go: give them something to eat yourselves.'

17 But they answered, 'All we have with us is five loaves and two fish.'

18 So he said, 'Bring them here to me.'

19 He gave orders that the people were to sit down on the grass; then he took the five loaves and the two fish, raised his eyes to heaven and said the blessing. And breaking the loaves he handed them to his disciples, who gave them to the crowds.

20 They all ate as much as they wanted, and they collected the scraps left over, twelve baskets full.

21 Now about five thousand men had eaten, to say nothing of women and children.

35 Can anything cut us off from the love of Christ -- can hardships or distress, or persecution, or lack of food and clothing, or threats or violence;

37 No; we come through all these things triumphantly victorious, by the power of him who loved us.

38 For I am certain of this: neither death nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nothing already in existence and nothing still to come, nor any power,

39 nor the heights nor the depths, nor any created thing whatever, will be able to come between us and the love of God, known to us in Christ Jesus our Lord.