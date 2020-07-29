Daily Reading for Wednesday, July 29th, 2020
Daily Reading for Wednesday July 29, 2020Reading 1, Jeremiah 15:10, 16-21
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 59:2-3, 4, 10-11, 17, 18
Gospel, John 11:19-27
Reading 1, Jeremiah 15:10, 16-21
10 A disaster for me, mother, that you bore me to be a man of strife and dissension for the whole country. I neither lend nor borrow, yet all of them curse me.
16 When your words came, I devoured them: your word was my delight and the joy of my heart; for I was called by your Name, Yahweh, God Sabaoth.
17 I never sat in the company of scoffers amusing myself; with your hands on me I held myself aloof, since you had filled me with indignation.
18 Why is my suffering continual, my wound incurable, refusing to be healed? Truly, for me you are a deceptive stream with uncertain waters!
19 To which Yahweh replied, 'If you repent, I shall restore you to plead before me. If you distinguish between the precious and the base, you shall be as my own mouth. They will come back to you, but you must not go back to them.
20 As far as these people are concerned, I shall make you a fortified wall of bronze. They will fight against you but will not overcome you, because I am with you to save you and rescue you, Yahweh declares.
21 I shall rescue you from the clutches of the wicked and redeem you from the grasp of the violent.'
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 59:2-3, 4, 10-11, 17, 18
2 rescue me from evil-doers, from men of violence save me.
3 Look at them, lurking to ambush me, violent men are attacking me, for no fault, no sin of mine, Yahweh,
4 for no guilt, they come running to take up position. Wake up, stand by me and keep watch,
10 the God who loves me faithfully is coming to meet me, God will let me feast my eyes on those who lie in wait for me.
11 Do not annihilate them, or my people may forget; shake them in your power, bring them low, Lord, our shield.
17 My strength, I will make music for you, for my stronghold is God, the God who loves me faithfully.
Gospel, John 11:19-27
19 and many Jews had come to Martha and Mary to comfort them about their brother.
20 When Martha heard that Jesus was coming she went to meet him. Mary remained sitting in the house.
21 Martha said to Jesus, 'Lord, if you had been here, my brother would not have died,
22 but even now I know that God will grant whatever you ask of him.'
23 Jesus said to her, 'Your brother will rise again.'
24 Martha said, 'I know he will rise again at the resurrection on the last day.'
25 Jesus said: I am the resurrection. Anyone who believes in me, even though that person dies, will live,
26 and whoever lives and believes in me will never die. Do you believe this?
27 'Yes, Lord,' she said, 'I believe that you are the Christ, the Son of God, the one who was to come into this world.'
