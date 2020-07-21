 Skip to content

Free World Class Catholic Education for Anyone, Anywhere - Click Here

Daily Reading for Tuesday, July 21st, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Tuesday July 21, 2020

Reading 1, Micah 7:14-15, 18-20
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 85:2-4, 5-6, 7-8
Gospel, Matthew 12:46-50

Reading 1, Micah 7:14-15, 18-20

14 With shepherd's crook lead your people to pasture, the flock that is your heritage, living confined in a forest with meadow land all round. Let them graze in Bashan and Gilead as in the days of old!

15 As in the days when you came out of Egypt, grant us to see wonders!

18 What god can compare with you for pardoning guilt and for overlooking crime? He does not harbour anger for ever, since he delights in showing faithful love.

19 Once more have pity on us, tread down our faults; throw all our sins to the bottom of the sea.

20 Grant Jacob your faithfulness, and Abraham your faithful love, as you swore to our ancestors from the days of long ago.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 85:2-4, 5-6, 7-8

2 you take away the guilt of your people, you blot out all their sin.

3 You retract all your anger, you renounce the heat of your fury.

4 Bring us back, God our Saviour, appease your indignation against us!

5 Will you be angry with us for ever? Will you prolong your wrath age after age?

6 Will you not give us life again, for your people to rejoice in you?

7 Show us, Lord, your faithful love, grant us your saving help.

8 I am listening. What is God's message? Yahweh's message is peace for his people, for his faithful, if only they renounce their folly.


FREE Catholic Classes Enroll Now

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Gospel, Matthew 12:46-50

46 He was still speaking to the crowds when suddenly his mother and his brothers were standing outside and were anxious to have a word with him.

47 Someone said to him: Your mother and brothers are standing outside and want to speak to you.

48 But to the man who told him this Jesus replied, 'Who is my mother? Who are my brothers?'

49 And stretching out his hand towards his disciples he said, 'Here are my mother and my brothers.

50 Anyone who does the will of my Father in heaven is my brother and sister and mother.'


July 2020
S M T W T F S
1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031
Face Mask with Cross BOGO 50% OFF

More Bible

Daily Readings

July 21st, 2020

Reading 1, Micah 7:14-15, 18-20
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 85:2-4, 5-6, 7-8
Gospel, Matthew 12:46-50

More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
Wed, Jul. 22nd
Thu, Jul. 23rd
Fri, Jul. 24th
Sat, Jul. 25th
Sun, Jul. 26th
Mon, Jul. 27th
Bible Resources
Books of the Bible
Buy a Bible
Daily Readings
Old Testament
New Testament
Ten Commandments

Shop Catholic - Buy One Get One 50% OFF

Mix and match any of these bestselling products and enjoy 50% off the second item!

FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere

Take Ten Commandments Class Now Take How to Pray the Rosary Class Now
Take The Rosary: History, Mystery, and Meaning Class Now
Act of Contrition PDF

Free Catholic Educational PDF Downloads and Resources

PDF educational resources for Students, Parents, and Teachers and it’s 100% FREE. How to Pray the Rosary, Hail Mary, Our Father, Saints, Prayers, Coloring Books, Novenas, Espanol and more. All FREE to download and faithful to the Magisterium. Download Now >

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Christians ordered to destroy crosses and images of Jesus in intense Chinese religious persecution

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.