Daily Reading for Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020
Daily Reading for Tuesday June 2, 2020Reading 1, Second Peter 3:12-15, 17-18
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 90:2, 3-4, 10, 14, 16
Gospel, Mark 12:13-17
Reading 1, Second Peter 3:12-15, 17-18
12 while you wait for the Day of God to come, and try to hasten its coming: on that Day the sky will dissolve in flames and the elements melt in the heat.
13 What we are waiting for, relying on his promises, is the new heavens and new earth, where uprightness will be at home.
14 So then, my dear friends, while you are waiting, do your best to live blameless and unsullied lives so that he will find you at peace.
15 Think of our Lord's patience as your opportunity to be saved; our brother Paul, who is so dear to us, told you this when he wrote to you with the wisdom that he was given.
17 Since you have been forewarned about this, my dear friends, be careful that you do not come to the point of losing the firm ground that you are standing on, carried away by the errors of unprincipled people.
18 Instead, continue to grow in the grace and in the knowledge of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. To him be glory, in time and eternity. Amen.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 90:2, 3-4, 10, 14, 16
2 Before the mountains were born, before the earth and the world came to birth, from eternity to eternity you are God.
3 You bring human beings to the dust, by saying, 'Return, children of Adam.'
4 A thousand years are to you like a yesterday which has passed, like a watch of the night.
10 The span of our life is seventy years -- eighty for those who are strong -- but their whole extent is anxiety and trouble, they are over in a moment and we are gone.
14 Each morning fill us with your faithful love, we shall sing and be happy all our days;
16 Show your servants the deeds you do, let their children enjoy your splendour!
FREE Catholic Classes Enroll Now
Gospel, Mark 12:13-17
13 Next they sent to him some Pharisees and some Herodians to catch him out in what he said.
14 These came and said to him, 'Master, we know that you are an honest man, that you are not afraid of anyone, because human rank means nothing to you, and that you teach the way of God in all honesty. Is it permissible to pay taxes to Caesar or not? Should we pay or not?'
15 Recognising their hypocrisy he said to them, 'Why are you putting me to the test? Hand me a denarius and let me see it.'
16 They handed him one and he said to them, 'Whose portrait is this? Whose title?' They said to him, 'Caesar's.'
17 Jesus said to them, 'Pay Caesar what belongs to Caesar -- and God what belongs to God.' And they were amazed at him.
Get your own Bible Buy a Bible todaySelect the perfect bible for you by using the filters below to help you pick the right bible.
Most Popular Bibles
More Bible
Daily Readings
June 1st, 2020Reading 1, Genesis 3: 9-15, 20
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 87: 1-2, 3, 5, 6-7
Gospel, John 19: 25-34
More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere
Old Testament
New Testament
Free Catholic PDF'sHow to Pray the Rosary, Hail Mary, Our Father, Saints, Prayers, Coloring Books, Novenas, Espanol and more. All FREE to download and faithful to the Magisterium.
Download Now >
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.