Daily Reading for Tuesday, February 25th, 2020

Reading 1, James 4:1-10

1 Where do these wars and battles between yourselves first start? Is it not precisely in the desires fighting inside your own selves?

2 You want something and you lack it; so you kill. You have an ambition that you cannot satisfy; so you fight to get your way by force. It is because you do not pray that you do not receive;

3 when you do pray and do not receive, it is because you prayed wrongly, wanting to indulge your passions.

4 Adulterers! Do you not realise that love for the world is hatred for God? Anyone who chooses the world for a friend is constituted an enemy of God.

5 Can you not see the point of the saying in scripture, 'The longing of the spirit he sent to dwell in us is a jealous longing.'?

6 But he has given us an even greater grace, as scripture says: God opposes the proud but he accords his favour to the humble.

7 Give in to God, then; resist the devil, and he will run away from you.

8 The nearer you go to God, the nearer God will come to you. Clean your hands, you sinners, and clear your minds, you waverers.

9 Appreciate your wretchedness, and weep for it in misery. Your laughter must be turned to grief, your happiness to gloom.

10 Humble yourselves before the Lord and he will lift you up.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 55:7-8, 9-10, 10-11, 23

7 How far I would escape, and make a nest in the desert!

8 I would soon find a refuge from the storm of abuse, from the

9 destructive tempest, Lord, from the flood of their tongues. For I see violence and strife in the city,

10 day and night they make their rounds along the city walls, Inside live malice and mischief,

11 inside lives destruction, tyranny and treachery never absent from its central square.

23 You, God, will thrust them down to the abyss of destruction, men bloodthirsty and deceptive, before half their days are spent. For my part, I put my trust in you.