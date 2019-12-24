Daily Reading for Tuesday, December 24th, 2019

Search Search Daily Readings FREE Class Enroll Now Daily Readings - December 2019

Daily Reading for Tuesday December 24, 2019

Reading 1, Second Samuel 7:1-5, 8-11, 16

1 Once the king had settled into his palace and Yahweh had granted him rest from all the enemies surrounding him,

2 the king said to the prophet Nathan, 'Look, I am living in a cedar-wood palace, while the ark of God is under awnings.'

3 Nathan said to the king, 'Go and do whatever you have in mind, for Yahweh is with you.'

4 But that very night, the word of Yahweh came to Nathan:

5 'Go and tell my servant David, "Yahweh says this: Are you to build me a temple for me to live in?

8 This is what you must say to my servant David, "Yahweh Sabaoth says this: I took you from the pasture, from following the sheep, to be leader of my people Israel;

9 I have been with you wherever you went; I have got rid of all your enemies for you. I am going to make your fame as great as the fame of the greatest on earth.

10 I am going to provide a place for my people Israel; I shall plant them there, and there they will live and never be disturbed again; nor will they be oppressed by the wicked any more, as they were in former times

11 ever since the time when I instituted judges to govern my people Israel; and I shall grant you rest from all your enemies. Yahweh furthermore tells you that he will make you a dynasty.

16 Your dynasty and your sovereignty will ever stand firm before me and your throne be for ever secure." '

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 89:2-3, 4-5, 27, 29

2 for you have said: love is built to last for ever, you have fixed your constancy firm in the heavens.

3 'I have made a covenant with my Chosen One, sworn an oath to my servant David:

4 I have made your dynasty firm for ever, built your throne stable age after age.

5 The heavens praise your wonders, Yahweh, your constancy in the gathering of your faithful.

27 So I shall make him my first-born, the highest of earthly kings.

29 I have established his dynasty for ever, his throne to be as lasting as the heavens.

Gospel, Luke 1:67-79

67 His father Zechariah was filled with the Holy Spirit and spoke this prophecy:

68 Blessed be the Lord, the God of Israel, for he has visited his people, he has set them free,

69 and he has established for us a saving power in the House of his servant David,

70 just as he proclaimed, by the mouth of his holy prophets from ancient times,

71 that he would save us from our enemies and from the hands of all those who hate us,

72 and show faithful love to our ancestors, and so keep in mind his holy covenant.

73 This was the oath he swore to our father Abraham,

74 that he would grant us, free from fear, to be delivered from the hands of our enemies,

75 to serve him in holiness and uprightness in his presence, all our days.

76 And you, little child, you shall be called Prophet of the Most High, for you will go before the Lord to prepare a way for him,

77 to give his people knowledge of salvation through the forgiveness of their sins,

78 because of the faithful love of our God in which the rising Sun has come from on high to visit us,

79 to give light to those who live in darkness and the shadow dark as death, and to guide our feet into the way of peace.