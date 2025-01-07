We ask you, urgently: don’t scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources—essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Tuesday, January 7th, 2025
Daily Reading for Tuesday January 7, 2025Reading 1, First John 4:7-10
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 86:1-2, 3-4, 5-6
Gospel, Mark 6:34-44
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, First John 4:7-10
7 My dear friends, let us love one another, since love is from God and everyone who loves is a child of God and knows God.
8 Whoever fails to love does not know God, because God is love.
9 This is the revelation of God's love for us, that God sent his only Son into the world that we might have life through him.
10 Love consists in this: it is not we who loved God, but God loved us and sent his Son to expiate our sins.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 86:1-2, 3-4, 5-6
1 [Of Solomon] God, endow the king with your own fair judgement, the son of the king with your own saving justice,
2 that he may rule your people with justice, and your poor with fair judgement.
3 Mountains and hills, bring peace to the people! With justice
4 he will judge the poor of the people, he will save the children of the needy and crush their oppressors.
7 In his days uprightness shall flourish, and peace in plenty till the moon is no more.
8 His empire shall stretch from sea to sea, from the river to the limits of the earth.
Gospel, Mark 6:34-44
34 So as he stepped ashore he saw a large crowd; and he took pity on them because they were like sheep without a shepherd, and he set himself to teach them at some length.
35 By now it was getting very late, and his disciples came up to him and said, 'This is a lonely place and it is getting very late,
36 so send them away, and they can go to the farms and villages round about, to buy themselves something to eat.'
37 He replied, 'Give them something to eat yourselves.' They answered, 'Are we to go and spend two hundred denarii on bread for them to eat?'
38 He asked, 'How many loaves have you? Go and see.' And when they had found out they said, 'Five, and two fish.'
39 Then he ordered them to get all the people to sit down in groups on the green grass,
40 and they sat down on the ground in squares of hundreds and fifties.
41 Then he took the five loaves and the two fish, raised his eyes to heaven and said the blessing; then he broke the loaves and began handing them to his disciples to distribute among the people. He also shared out the two fish among them all.
42 They all ate as much as they wanted.
43 They collected twelve basketfuls of scraps of bread and pieces of fish.
44 Those who had eaten the loaves numbered five thousand men.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for January 6th, 2025Reading 1, First John 3:22-4:6
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 2:7-8, 10-11
Gospel, Matthew 4:12-17, 23-25
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, January 07, 2025
- St. Raymond of Pennafort: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, January 07, 2025
- Prayer for a Blessing on the New Year: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, December 31, 2024
- Daily Readings for Monday, January 06, 2025
- St. Andre Bessette: Saint of the Day for Monday, January 06, 2025
- St. Theresa of the Child Jesus: Prayer of the Day for Monday, December 30, 2024
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.