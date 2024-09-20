Daily Reading for Friday, September 20th, 2024
Daily Reading for Friday September 20, 2024Reading 1, Wisdom 3:1-9
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 125:1-5
Gospel, Luke 9:23-26
Reading 1, Wisdom 3:1-9
1 But the souls of the upright are in the hands of God, and no torment can touch them.
2 To the unenlightened, they appeared to die, their departure was regarded as disaster,
3 their leaving us like annihilation; but they are at peace.
4 If, as it seemed to us, they suffered punishment, their hope was rich with immortality;
5 slight was their correction, great will their blessings be. God was putting them to the test and has proved them worthy to be with him;
6 he has tested them like gold in a furnace, and accepted them as a perfect burnt offering.
7 At their time of visitation, they will shine out; as sparks run through the stubble, so will they.
8 They will judge nations, rule over peoples, and the Lord will be their king for ever.
9 Those who trust in him will understand the truth, those who are faithful will live with him in love; for grace and mercy await his holy ones, and he intervenes on behalf of his chosen.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 125:1-5
1 [Song of Ascents] Whoever trusts in Yahweh is like Mount Zion: unshakeable, it stands for ever.
2 Jerusalem! The mountains encircle her: so Yahweh encircles his people, henceforth and for ever.
3 The sceptre of the wicked will not come to rest over the heritage of the upright; or the upright might set their own hands to evil.
4 Do good, Yahweh, to those who are good, to the sincere at heart.
5 But the crooked, the twisted, turn them away, Yahweh, with evil-doers. Peace to Israel!
Gospel, Luke 9:23-26
23 Then, speaking to all, he said, 'If anyone wants to be a follower of mine, let him renounce himself and take up his cross every day and follow me.
24 Anyone who wants to save his life will lose it; but anyone who loses his life for my sake, will save it.
25 What benefit is it to anyone to win the whole world and forfeit or lose his very self?
26 For if anyone is ashamed of me and of my words, of him the Son of man will be ashamed when he comes in his own glory and in the glory of the Father and the holy angels.
