 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Friday, September 20th, 2024

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Friday, September 20th, 2024 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Friday September 20, 2024

Reading 1, Wisdom 3:1-9
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 125:1-5
Gospel, Luke 9:23-26
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Wisdom 3:1-9

1 But the souls of the upright are in the hands of God, and no torment can touch them.

2 To the unenlightened, they appeared to die, their departure was regarded as disaster,

3 their leaving us like annihilation; but they are at peace.

4 If, as it seemed to us, they suffered punishment, their hope was rich with immortality;

5 slight was their correction, great will their blessings be. God was putting them to the test and has proved them worthy to be with him;

6 he has tested them like gold in a furnace, and accepted them as a perfect burnt offering.

7 At their time of visitation, they will shine out; as sparks run through the stubble, so will they.

8 They will judge nations, rule over peoples, and the Lord will be their king for ever.

9 Those who trust in him will understand the truth, those who are faithful will live with him in love; for grace and mercy await his holy ones, and he intervenes on behalf of his chosen.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 125:1-5

1 [Song of Ascents] Whoever trusts in Yahweh is like Mount Zion: unshakeable, it stands for ever.

2 Jerusalem! The mountains encircle her: so Yahweh encircles his people, henceforth and for ever.

3 The sceptre of the wicked will not come to rest over the heritage of the upright; or the upright might set their own hands to evil.

4 Do good, Yahweh, to those who are good, to the sincere at heart.

5 But the crooked, the twisted, turn them away, Yahweh, with evil-doers. Peace to Israel!


Download 100's of Prayers for free

Download 100's of Prayers for free

Gospel, Luke 9:23-26

23 Then, speaking to all, he said, 'If anyone wants to be a follower of mine, let him renounce himself and take up his cross every day and follow me.

24 Anyone who wants to save his life will lose it; but anyone who loses his life for my sake, will save it.

25 What benefit is it to anyone to win the whole world and forfeit or lose his very self?

26 For if anyone is ashamed of me and of my words, of him the Son of man will be ashamed when he comes in his own glory and in the glory of the Father and the holy angels.


Printable PDF of Today's Reading
September 2024
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930
Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

More Bible

Enjoy our RCIA class? Pay it Forward

Enjoy our RCIA class? Pay it Forward

Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere

Enroll free Now
Daily Readings with Questions for Reflection (Monthly classes)
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
St. Benedict Door Hang 15% off

St. Benedict Door Hang 15% off

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Pope Francis Encourages Youth to Follow Blessed Carlo Acutis' Devotion to the Eucharist

Daily Catholic

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Enjoy our Confirmation Class? Pay it Foward

Enjoy our Confirmation Class? Pay it Foward

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.