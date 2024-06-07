Daily Reading for Friday, June 7th, 2024

Reading 1, Hosea 11:1, 3-4, 8-9 1 When Israel was a child I loved him, and I called my son out of Egypt. 3 I myself taught Ephraim to walk, I myself took them by the arm, but they did not know that I was the one caring for them, 4 that I was leading them with human ties, with leading-strings of love, that, with them, I was like someone lifting an infant to his cheek, and that I bent down to feed him. 8 Ephraim, how could I part with you? Israel, how could I give you up? How could I make you like Admah or treat you like Zeboiim? My heart within me is overwhelmed, fever grips my inmost being. 9 I will not give rein to my fierce anger, I will not destroy Ephraim again, for I am God, not man, the Holy One in your midst, and I shall not come to you in anger.

Responsorial Psalm, Isaiah 12:2-3, 4, 5-6 2 Look, he is the God of my salvation: I shall have faith and not be afraid, for Yahweh is my strength and my song, he has been my salvation.' 3 Joyfully you will draw water from the springs of salvation 4 and, that day, you will say, 'Praise Yahweh, invoke his name. Proclaim his deeds to the people, declare his name sublime. 5 Sing of Yahweh, for his works are majestic, make them known throughout the world. 6 Cry and shout for joy, you who live in Zion, For the Holy One of Israel is among you in his greatness.'

Gospel, John 19:31-37

31 It was the Day of Preparation, and to avoid the bodies' remaining on the cross during the Sabbath -- since that Sabbath was a day of special solemnity -- the Jews asked Pilate to have the legs broken and the bodies taken away.

32 Consequently the soldiers came and broke the legs of the first man who had been crucified with him and then of the other.

33 When they came to Jesus, they saw he was already dead, and so instead of breaking his legs

34 one of the soldiers pierced his side with a lance; and immediately there came out blood and water.

35 This is the evidence of one who saw it -- true evidence, and he knows that what he says is true -- and he gives it so that you may believe as well.

36 Because all this happened to fulfil the words of scripture: Not one bone of his will be broken;

37 and again, in another place scripture says: They will look to the one whom they have pierced.

Reading 2, Ephesians 3:8-12, 14-19

8 I, who am less than the least of all God's holy people, have been entrusted with this special grace, of proclaiming to the gentiles the unfathomable treasure of Christ

9 and of throwing light on the inner workings of the mystery kept hidden through all the ages in God, the Creator of everything.

10 The purpose of this was, that now, through the Church, the principalities and ruling forces should learn how many-sided God's wisdom is,

11 according to the plan which he had formed from all eternity in Christ Jesus our Lord.

12 In him we are bold enough to approach God in complete confidence, through our faith in him;

14 This, then, is what I pray, kneeling before the Father,

15 from whom every fatherhood, in heaven or on earth, takes its name.

16 In the abundance of his glory may he, through his Spirit, enable you to grow firm in power with regard to your inner self,

17 so that Christ may live in your hearts through faith, and then, planted in love and built on love,

18 with all God's holy people you will have the strength to grasp the breadth and the length, the height and the depth;

19 so that, knowing the love of Christ, which is beyond knowledge, you may be filled with the utter fullness of God.