Daily Reading for Sunday, April 28th, 2024
Reading 1, Acts 9:26-31
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 22:26-27, 28, 30, 31-32
Gospel, John 15:1-8
Reading 2, First John 3:18-24
Reading 1, Acts 9:26-31
26 When he got to Jerusalem he tried to join the disciples, but they were all afraid of him: they could not believe he was really a disciple.
27 Barnabas, however, took charge of him, introduced him to the apostles, and explained how the Lord had appeared to him and spoken to him on his journey, and how he had preached fearlessly at Damascus in the name of Jesus.
28 Saul now started to go round with them in Jerusalem, preaching fearlessly in the name of the Lord.
29 But after he had spoken to the Hellenists and argued with them, they became determined to kill him.
30 When the brothers got to know of this, they took him to Caesarea and sent him off from there to Tarsus.
31 The churches throughout Judaea, Galilee and Samaria were now left in peace, building themselves up and living in the fear of the Lord; encouraged by the Holy Spirit, they continued to grow.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 22:26-27, 28, 30, 31-32
26 The poor will eat and be filled, those who seek Yahweh will praise him, 'May your heart live for ever.'
27 The whole wide world will remember and return to Yahweh, all the families of nations bow down before him.
28 For to Yahweh, ruler of the nations, belongs kingly power!
30 their descendants will serve him, will proclaim his name to generations
31 still to come; and these will tell of his saving justice to a people yet unborn: he has fulfilled it.
Gospel, John 15:1-8
1 I am the true vine, and my Father is the vinedresser.
2 Every branch in me that bears no fruit he cuts away, and every branch that does bear fruit he prunes to make it bear even more.
3 You are clean already, by means of the word that I have spoken to you.
4 Remain in me, as I in you. As a branch cannot bear fruit all by itself, unless it remains part of the vine, neither can you unless you remain in me.
5 I am the vine, you are the branches. Whoever remains in me, with me in him, bears fruit in plenty; for cut off from me you can do nothing.
6 Anyone who does not remain in me is thrown away like a branch -- and withers; these branches are collected and thrown on the fire and are burnt.
7 If you remain in me and my words remain in you, you may ask for whatever you please and you will get it.
8 It is to the glory of my Father that you should bear much fruit and be my disciples.
Reading 2, First John 3:18-24
18 Children, our love must be not just words or mere talk, but something active and genuine.
19 This will be the proof that we belong to the truth, and it will convince us in his presence,
20 even if our own feelings condemn us, that God is greater than our feelings and knows all things.
21 My dear friends, if our own feelings do not condemn us, we can be fearless before God,
22 and whatever we ask we shall receive from him, because we keep his commandments and do what is acceptable to him.
23 His commandment is this, that we should believe in the name of his Son Jesus Christ and that we should love one another as he commanded us.
24 Whoever keeps his commandments remains in God, and God in him. And this is the proof that he remains in us: the Spirit that he has given us.
