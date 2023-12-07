 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Thursday, December 7th, 2023

Reading 1, Isaiah 26:1-6
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 118:1, 8-9, 19-21, 25-27
Gospel, Matthew 7:21, 24-27
Reading 1, Isaiah 26:1-6

1 That day, this song will be sung in Judah: 'We have a fortress city, the walls and ramparts provide safety.

2 Open the gates! Let the upright nation come in, the nation that keeps faith!

3 This is the plan decreed: you will guarantee peace, the peace entrusted to you.

4 Trust in Yahweh for ever, for Yahweh is a rock for ever.

5 He has brought low the dwellers on the heights, the lofty citadel; he lays it low, brings it to the ground, flings it down in the dust.

6 It will be trodden under foot, by the feet of the needy, the steps of the weak.'


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 118:1, 8-9, 19-21, 25-27

1 Alleluia! Give thanks to Yahweh for he is good, for his faithful love endures for ever.

8 It is better to take refuge in Yahweh than to rely on human beings;

9 better to take refuge in Yahweh than to rely on princes.

19 Open for me the gates of saving justice, I shall go in and thank Yahweh.

20 This is the gate of Yahweh, where the upright go in.

21 I thank you for hearing me, and making yourself my Saviour.

25 We beg you, Yahweh, save us, we beg you, Yahweh, give us victory!

26 Blessed in the name of Yahweh is he who is coming! We bless you from the house of Yahweh.

27 Yahweh is God, he gives us light. Link your processions, branches in hand, up to the horns of the altar.


Gospel, Matthew 7:21, 24-27

21 'It is not anyone who says to me, "Lord, Lord," who will enter the kingdom of Heaven, but the person who does the will of my Father in heaven.

24 'Therefore, everyone who listens to these words of mine and acts on them will be like a sensible man who built his house on rock.

25 Rain came down, floods rose, gales blew and hurled themselves against that house, and it did not fall: it was founded on rock.

26 But everyone who listens to these words of mine and does not act on them will be like a stupid man who built his house on sand.

27 Rain came down, floods rose, gales blew and struck that house, and it fell; and what a fall it had!'


