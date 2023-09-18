Daily Reading for Monday, September 18th, 2023
Daily Reading for Monday September 18, 2023Reading 1, First Timothy 2:1-8
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 28:2, 7, 8-9
Gospel, Luke 7:1-10
Reading 1, First Timothy 2:1-8
1 I urge then, first of all that petitions, prayers, intercessions and thanksgiving should be offered for everyone,
2 for kings and others in authority, so that we may be able to live peaceful and quiet lives with all devotion and propriety.
3 To do this is right, and acceptable to God our Saviour:
4 he wants everyone to be saved and reach full knowledge of the truth.
5 For there is only one God, and there is only one mediator between God and humanity, himself a human being, Christ Jesus,
6 who offered himself as a ransom for all. This was the witness given at the appointed time,
7 of which I was appointed herald and apostle and -- I am telling the truth and no lie -- a teacher of the gentiles in faith and truth.
8 In every place, then, I want the men to lift their hands up reverently in prayer, with no anger or argument.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 28:2, 7, 8-9
2 Hear the sound of my prayer when I call upon you, when I raise my hands, Yahweh, towards your Holy of Holies.
7 Yahweh is my strength and my shield, in him my heart trusts. I have been helped; my body has recovered its vigour, with all my heart I thank him.
8 Yahweh is the strength of his people, a safe refuge for his anointed.
9 Save your people, bless your heritage, shepherd them and carry them for ever!
Gospel, Luke 7:1-10
1 When he had come to the end of all he wanted the people to hear, he went into Capernaum.
2 A centurion there had a servant, a favourite of his, who was sick and near death.
3 Having heard about Jesus he sent some Jewish elders to him to ask him to come and heal his servant.
4 When they came to Jesus they pleaded earnestly with him saying, 'He deserves this of you,
5 because he is well disposed towards our people; he built us our synagogue himself.'
6 So Jesus went with them, and was not very far from the house when the centurion sent word to him by some friends to say to him, 'Sir, do not put yourself to any trouble because I am not worthy to have you under my roof;
7 and that is why I did not presume to come to you myself; let my boy be cured by your giving the word.
8 For I am under authority myself, and have soldiers under me; and I say to one man, "Go," and he goes; to another, "Come here," and he comes; to my servant, "Do this," and he does it.'
9 When Jesus heard these words he was astonished at him and, turning round, said to the crowd following him, 'I tell you, not even in Israel have I found faith as great as this.'
10 And when the messengers got back to the house they found the servant in perfect health.
