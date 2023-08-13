Daily Reading for Sunday, August 13th, 2023

Daily Reading for Sunday August 13, 2023 Reading 1, First Kings 19:9, 11-13

22 And at once he made the disciples get into the boat and go on ahead to the other side while he sent the crowds away.

23 After sending the crowds away he went up into the hills by himself to pray. When evening came, he was there alone,

24 while the boat, by now some furlongs from land, was hard pressed by rough waves, for there was a head-wind.

25 In the fourth watch of the night he came towards them, walking on the sea,

26 and when the disciples saw him walking on the sea they were terrified. 'It is a ghost,' they said, and cried out in fear.

27 But at once Jesus called out to them, saying, 'Courage! It's me! Don't be afraid.'

28 It was Peter who answered. 'Lord,' he said, 'if it is you, tell me to come to you across the water.'

29 Jesus said, 'Come.' Then Peter got out of the boat and started walking towards Jesus across the water,

30 but then noticing the wind, he took fright and began to sink. 'Lord,' he cried, 'save me!'

31 Jesus put out his hand at once and held him. 'You have so little faith,' he said, 'why did you doubt?'

32 And as they got into the boat the wind dropped.

33 The men in the boat bowed down before him and said, 'Truly, you are the Son of God.'

Reading 2, Romans 9:1-5

1 This is the truth and I am speaking in Christ, without pretence, as my conscience testifies for me in the Holy Spirit;

2 there is great sorrow and unremitting agony in my heart:

3 I could pray that I myself might be accursed and cut off from Christ, if this could benefit the brothers who are my own flesh and blood.

4 They are Israelites; it was they who were adopted as children, the glory was theirs and the covenants; to them were given the Law and the worship of God and the promises.

5 To them belong the fathers and out of them, so far as physical descent is concerned, came Christ who is above all, God, blessed for ever. Amen.

