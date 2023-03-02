 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Daily Reading for Thursday, March 2nd, 2023

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Thursday, March 2nd, 2023 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Thursday March 2, 2023

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 138:1-2, 2-3, 7-8
Gospel, Matthew 7:7-12
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 138:1-2, 2-3, 7-8

1 [Of David] I thank you, Yahweh, with all my heart, for you have listened to the cry I uttered. In the presence of angels I sing to you,

2 I bow down before your holy Temple. I praise your name for your faithful love and your constancy; your promises surpass even your fame.

3 You heard me on the day when I called, and you gave new strength to my heart.

7 Though I live surrounded by trouble you give me life -- to my enemies' fury! You stretch out your right hand and save me,

8 Yahweh will do all things for me. Yahweh, your faithful love endures for ever, do not abandon what you have made.


Gospel, Matthew 7:7-12

7 'Ask, and it will be given to you; search, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened to you.

8 Everyone who asks receives; everyone who searches finds; everyone who knocks will have the door opened.

9 Is there anyone among you who would hand his son a stone when he asked for bread?

10 Or would hand him a snake when he asked for a fish?

11 If you, then, evil as you are, know how to give your children what is good, how much more will your Father in heaven give good things to those who ask him!

12 'So always treat others as you would like them to treat you; that is the Law and the Prophets.


We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
March 2023
S M T W T F S
1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031
To Know God is to Recieve Hope: Help us Spread the Message

To Know God is to Receive Hope: Help us Spread the Message

More Bible

FREE Learning Resources - Download Today - Printable PDF's

FREE Learning Resources - Download Today - Printable PDF's

Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere

Enroll free Now
Daily Readings with Questions for Reflection (Monthly classes)
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Easter / Lent 2023: Learn more
Saint of the Day logo
Prayer of the Day logo
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Practical Practice of Fasting with Fr Dwight Longenecker

Daily Catholic

Get our Special offer: 15% off + Free Shipping

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

St. Patrick Marbled Celtic Rosary 15% off

St. Patrick Marbled Celtic Rosary 15% off

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!