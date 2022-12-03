We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Daily Reading for Saturday, December 3rd, 2022
Daily Reading for Saturday December 3, 2022Reading 1, First Corinthians 9:16-19, 22-23
Gospel, Mark 16:15-20
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, First Corinthians 9:16-19, 22-23
16 In fact, preaching the gospel gives me nothing to boast of, for I am under compulsion and I should be in trouble if I failed to do it.
17 If I did it on my own initiative I would deserve a reward; but if I do it under compulsion I am simply accepting a task entrusted to me.
18 What reward do I have, then? That in my preaching I offer the gospel free of charge to avoid using the rights which the gospel allows me.
19 So though I was not a slave to any human being, I put myself in slavery to all people, to win as many as I could.
22 To the weak, I made myself weak, to win the weak. I accommodated myself to people in all kinds of different situations, so that by all possible means I might bring some to salvation.
23 All this I do for the sake of the gospel, that I may share its benefits with others.
Gospel, Mark 16:15-20
15 And he said to them, 'Go out to the whole world; proclaim the gospel to all creation.
16 Whoever believes and is baptised will be saved; whoever does not believe will be condemned.
17 These are the signs that will be associated with believers: in my name they will cast out devils; they will have the gift of tongues;
18 they will pick up snakes in their hands and be unharmed should they drink deadly poison; they will lay their hands on the sick, who will recover.'
19 And so the Lord Jesus, after he had spoken to them, was taken up into heaven; there at the right hand of God he took his place,
20 while they, going out, preached everywhere, the Lord working with them and confirming the word by the signs that accompanied it.
