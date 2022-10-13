Daily Reading for Thursday, October 13th, 2022
Reading 1, Ephesians 1:3-10
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 98:1, 2-3, 3-4, 5-6
Gospel, Luke 11:47-54
Reading 1, Ephesians 1:3-10
3 Blessed be God the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us with all the spiritual blessings of heaven in Christ.
4 Thus he chose us in Christ before the world was made to be holy and faultless before him in love,
5 marking us out for himself beforehand, to be adopted sons, through Jesus Christ. Such was his purpose and good pleasure,
6 to the praise of the glory of his grace, his free gift to us in the Beloved,
7 in whom, through his blood, we gain our freedom, the forgiveness of our sins. Such is the richness of the grace
8 which he has showered on us in all wisdom and insight.
9 He has let us know the mystery of his purpose, according to his good pleasure which he determined beforehand in Christ,
10 for him to act upon when the times had run their course: that he would bring everything together under Christ, as head, everything in the heavens and everything on earth.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 98:1, 2-3, 3-4, 5-6
1 [Psalm] Sing a new song to Yahweh, for he has performed wonders, his saving power is in his right hand and his holy arm.
2 Yahweh has made known his saving power, revealed his saving justice for the nations to see,
3 mindful of his faithful love and his constancy to the House of Israel. The whole wide world has seen the saving power of our God.
4 Acclaim Yahweh, all the earth, burst into shouts of joy!
5 Play to Yahweh on the harp, to the sound of instruments;
6 to the sound of trumpet and horn, acclaim the presence of the King.
Gospel, Luke 11:47-54
47 'Alas for you because you build tombs for the prophets, the people your ancestors killed!
48 In this way you both witness to what your ancestors did and approve it; they did the killing, you do the building.
49 'And that is why the Wisdom of God said, "I will send them prophets and apostles; some they will slaughter and persecute,
50 so that this generation will have to answer for every prophet's blood that has been shed since the foundation of the world,
51 from the blood of Abel to the blood of Zechariah, who perished between the altar and the Temple." Yes, I tell you, this generation will have to answer for it all.
52 'Alas for you lawyers who have taken away the key of knowledge! You have not gone in yourselves and have prevented others from going in who wanted to.'
53 When he left there, the scribes and the Pharisees began a furious attack on him and tried to force answers from him on innumerable questions,
54 lying in wait to catch him out in something he might say.
