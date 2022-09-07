We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Wednesday, September 7th, 2022
Daily Reading for Wednesday September 7, 2022Reading 1, First Corinthians 7:25-31
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 45:11-12, 14-15, 16-17
Gospel, Luke 6:20-26
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, First Corinthians 7:25-31
25 About people remaining virgin, I have no directions from the Lord, but I give my own opinion as a person who has been granted the Lord's mercy to be faithful.
26 Well then, because of the stress which is weighing upon us, the right thing seems to be this: it is good for people to stay as they are.
27 If you are joined to a wife, do not seek to be released; if you are freed of a wife, do not look for a wife.
28 However, if you do get married, that is not a sin, and it is not sinful for a virgin to enter upon marriage. But such people will have the hardships consequent on human nature, and I would like you to be without that.
29 What I mean, brothers, is that the time has become limited, and from now on, those who have spouses should live as though they had none;
30 and those who mourn as though they were not mourning; those who enjoy life as though they did not enjoy it; those who have been buying property as though they had no possessions;
31 and those who are involved with the world as though they were people not engrossed in it. Because this world as we know it is passing away.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 45:11-12, 14-15, 16-17
11 then the king will fall in love with your beauty; he is your lord, bow down before him.
12 The daughter of Tyre will court your favour with gifts, and the richest of peoples
14 in brocade, the king's daughter is led within to the king with the maidens of her retinue; her companions are brought to her,
15 they enter the king's palace with joy and rejoicing.
16 Instead of your ancestors you will have sons; you will make them rulers over the whole world.
17 I will make your name endure from generation to generation, so nations will sing your praise for ever and ever.
To all our readers,Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.
Help Now >
Gospel, Luke 6:20-26
20 Then fixing his eyes on his disciples he said: How blessed are you who are poor: the kingdom of God is yours.
21 Blessed are you who are hungry now: you shall have your fill. Blessed are you who are weeping now: you shall laugh.
22 'Blessed are you when people hate you, drive you out, abuse you, denounce your name as criminal, on account of the Son of man.
23 Rejoice when that day comes and dance for joy, look!-your reward will be great in heaven. This was the way their ancestors treated the prophets.
24 But alas for you who are rich: you are having your consolation now.
25 Alas for you who have plenty to eat now: you shall go hungry. Alas for you who are laughing now: you shall mourn and weep.
26 'Alas for you when everyone speaks well of you! This was the way their ancestors treated the false prophets.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for September 6th, 2022Reading 1, First Corinthians 6:1-11
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 149:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 9
Gospel, Luke 6:12-19
Past / Future Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Saint of the Day for Tuesday, Sept 6th, 2022
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
St. Eleutherius
-
Female / Women Saints
-
Saints & Angels
-
Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, Sept 6
-
Bible
-
Saint Feast Days in Sept
-
The Apostles' Creed
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, September 07, 2022
- St. Cloud: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, September 07, 2022
- Prayer in Time of Suffering: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, September 07, 2022
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, September 06, 2022
- St. Eleutherius: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, September 06, 2022
- Prayer for our Family #3 - Mother Teresa of Calcutta: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Saints & Angels
Prayers
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.