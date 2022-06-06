Daily Reading for Monday, June 6th, 2022
Reading 1, First Kings 17:1-7
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 121:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8
Gospel, Matthew 5:1-12
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Reading 1, First Kings 17:1-7
1 Elijah the Tishbite, of Tishbe in Gilead, said to Ahab, 'By the life of Yahweh, God of Israel, whom I serve, there will be neither dew nor rain these coming years unless I give the word.'
2 The word of Yahweh came to him,
3 'Go away from here, go east and hide by the torrent of Cherith, east of the Jordan.
4 You can drink from the stream, and I have ordered the ravens to bring you food there.'
5 So he set out and did as Yahweh had said; he went and stayed by the torrent of Cherith, east of the Jordan.
6 The ravens brought him bread in the morning and meat in the evening, and he quenched his thirst at the stream.
7 But after a while the stream dried up, for the country had had no rain.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 121:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8
1 [Song of Ascents] I lift up my eyes to the mountains; where is my help to come from?
2 My help comes from Yahweh who made heaven and earth.
3 May he save your foot from stumbling; may he, your guardian, not fall asleep!
4 You see -- he neither sleeps nor slumbers, the guardian of Israel.
5 Yahweh is your guardian, your shade, Yahweh, at your right hand.
6 By day the sun will not strike you, nor the moon by night.
7 Yahweh guards you from all harm Yahweh guards your life,
8 Yahweh guards your comings and goings, henceforth and for ever.
Gospel, Matthew 5:1-12
1 Seeing the crowds, he went onto the mountain. And when he was seated his disciples came to him.
2 Then he began to speak. This is what he taught them:
3 How blessed are the poor in spirit: the kingdom of Heaven is theirs.
4 Blessed are the gentle: they shall have the earth as inheritance.
5 Blessed are those who mourn: they shall be comforted.
6 Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for uprightness: they shall have their fill.
7 Blessed are the merciful: they shall have mercy shown them.
8 Blessed are the pure in heart: they shall see God.
9 Blessed are the peacemakers: they shall be recognised as children of God.
10 Blessed are those who are persecuted in the cause of uprightness: the kingdom of Heaven is theirs.
11 'Blessed are you when people abuse you and persecute you and speak all kinds of calumny against you falsely on my account.
12 Rejoice and be glad, for your reward will be great in heaven; this is how they persecuted the prophets before you.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
