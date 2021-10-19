Shop Catholic • 15% off
Rosaries - Jewelry < $100 - John Paul II - All Saints/Souls
Daily Reading for Tuesday, October 19th, 2021
Daily Reading for Tuesday October 19, 2021Reading 1, Romans 5:12, 15, 17-19, 20-21
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 40:7-8, 8-9, 10, 17
Gospel, Luke 12:35-38
Reading 1, Romans 5:12, 15, 17-19, 20-21
12 Well then; it was through one man that sin came into the world, and through sin death, and thus death has spread through the whole human race because everyone has sinned.
15 There is no comparison between the free gift and the offence. If death came to many through the offence of one man, how much greater an effect the grace of God has had, coming to so many and so plentifully as a free gift through the one man Jesus Christ!
17 It was by one man's offence that death came to reign over all, but how much greater the reign in life of those who receive the fullness of grace and the gift of saving justice, through the one man, Jesus Christ.
18 One man's offence brought condemnation on all humanity; and one man's good act has brought justification and life to all humanity.
19 Just as by one man's disobedience many were made sinners, so by one man's obedience are many to be made upright.
20 When law came on the scene, it was to multiply the offences. But however much sin increased, grace was always greater;
21 so that as sin's reign brought death, so grace was to rule through saving justice that leads to eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 40:7-8, 8-9, 10, 17
7 then I said, 'Here I am, I am coming.' In the scroll of the book it is written of me,
8 my delight is to do your will; your law, my God, is deep in my heart.
9 I proclaimed the saving justice of Yahweh in the great assembly. See, I will not hold my tongue, as you well know.
10 I have not kept your saving justice locked in the depths of my heart, but have spoken of your constancy and saving help. I have made no secret of your faithful and steadfast love, in the great assembly.
17 Poor and needy as I am, the Lord has me in mind. You, my helper, my Saviour, my God, do not delay.
Gospel, Luke 12:35-38
35 'See that you have your belts done up and your lamps lit.
36 Be like people waiting for their master to return from the wedding feast, ready to open the door as soon as he comes and knocks.
37 Blessed those servants whom the master finds awake when he comes. In truth I tell you, he will do up his belt, sit them down at table and wait on them.
38 It may be in the second watch that he comes, or in the third, but blessed are those servants if he finds them ready.
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Get your own Bible Buy a Bible todaySelect the perfect bible for you by using the filters below to help you pick the right bible.
Most Popular Bibles
More Bible
Daily Readings
October 18th, 2021Reading 1, Second Timothy 4:9-17
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 145:10-11, 12-13, 17-18
Gospel, Luke 10:1-9
More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
Shop Catholic • 15% OFF
Rosaries - Jewelry under $100 - John Paul II - All Saints/All Souls
FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere
Old Testament
New Testament
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- The Apostles' Creed
- The Our Father
- The Rosary in English
LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)
Light a FREE Virtual Prayer CandleThese candles are perfect for loved ones, as memorials, and for those in need who are far away.
Light Your FREE Candle Now >
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Luke
- St. Lucy
- St. Teresa of Avila
- St. Pius X
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.