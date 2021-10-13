We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Daily Reading for Wednesday, October 13th, 2021
Daily Reading for Wednesday October 13, 2021Reading 1, Romans 2:1-11
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 62:2-3, 6-7, 9
Gospel, Luke 11:42-46
Reading 1, Romans 2:1-11
1 So no matter who you are, if you pass judgement you have no excuse. It is yourself that you condemn when you judge others, since you behave in the same way as those you are condemning.
2 We are well aware that people who behave like that are justly condemned by God.
3 But you -- when you judge those who behave like this while you are doing the same yourself -- do you think you will escape God's condemnation?
4 Or are you not disregarding his abundant goodness, tolerance and patience, failing to realise that this generosity of God is meant to bring you to repentance?
5 Your stubborn refusal to repent is only storing up retribution for yourself on that Day of retribution when God's just verdicts will be made known.
6 He will repay everyone as their deeds deserve.
7 For those who aimed for glory and honour and immortality by persevering in doing good, there will be eternal life;
8 but for those who out of jealousy have taken for their guide not truth but injustice, there will be the fury of retribution.
9 Trouble and distress will come to every human being who does evil -- Jews first, but Greeks as well;
10 glory and honour and peace will come to everyone who does good -- Jews first, but Greeks as well.
11 There is no favouritism with God.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 62:2-3, 6-7, 9
2 he alone is my rock, my safety, my stronghold so that I stand unshaken.
3 How much longer will you set on a victim, all together, intent on murder, like a rampart already leaning over, a wall already damaged?
6 He alone is my rock, my safety, my stronghold, so that I stand unwavering.
7 In God is my safety and my glory, the rock of my strength. In God is my refuge;
9 Ordinary people are a mere puff of wind, important people a delusion; set both on the scales together, and they are lighter than a puff of wind.
Gospel, Luke 11:42-46
42 But alas for you Pharisees, because you pay your tithe of mint and rue and all sorts of garden herbs and neglect justice and the love of God! These you should have practised, without neglecting the others.
43 Alas for you Pharisees, because you like to take the seats of honour in the synagogues and to be greeted respectfully in the market squares!
44 Alas for you, because you are like the unmarked tombs that people walk on without knowing it!'
45 A lawyer then spoke up. 'Master,' he said, 'when you speak like this you insult us too.'
46 But he said, 'Alas for you lawyers as well, because you load on people burdens that are unendurable, burdens that you yourselves do not touch with your fingertips.
