Daily Reading for Friday, September 3rd, 2021

Reading 1, Colossians 1:15-20

15 He is the image of the unseen God, the first-born of all creation,

16 for in him were created all things in heaven and on earth: everything visible and everything invisible, thrones, ruling forces, sovereignties, powers -- all things were created through him and for him.

17 He exists before all things and in him all things hold together,

18 and he is the Head of the Body, that is, the Church. He is the Beginning, the first-born from the dead, so that he should be supreme in every way;

19 because God wanted all fullness to be found in him

20 and through him to reconcile all things to him, everything in heaven and everything on earth, by making peace through his death on the cross.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 100:1, 2, 3, 4, 5

1 [Psalm For thanksgiving] Acclaim Yahweh, all the earth,

2 serve Yahweh with gladness, come into his presence with songs of joy!

3 Be sure that Yahweh is God, he made us, we belong to him, his people, the flock of his sheepfold.

4 Come within his gates giving thanks, to his courts singing praise, give thanks to him and bless his name!

5 For Yahweh is good, his faithful love is everlasting, his constancy from age to age.