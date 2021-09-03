We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Friday, September 3rd, 2021
Daily Reading for Friday September 3, 2021Reading 1, Colossians 1:15-20
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 100:1, 2, 3, 4, 5
Gospel, Luke 5:33-39
To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this.Today, we humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you donate just $5.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online is useful. If Catholic Online has given you $5.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, Catholic information that their work matters. If you are one of our rare donors, you have our gratitude and we warmly thank you. Help Now >
Reading 1, Colossians 1:15-20
15 He is the image of the unseen God, the first-born of all creation,
16 for in him were created all things in heaven and on earth: everything visible and everything invisible, thrones, ruling forces, sovereignties, powers -- all things were created through him and for him.
17 He exists before all things and in him all things hold together,
18 and he is the Head of the Body, that is, the Church. He is the Beginning, the first-born from the dead, so that he should be supreme in every way;
19 because God wanted all fullness to be found in him
20 and through him to reconcile all things to him, everything in heaven and everything on earth, by making peace through his death on the cross.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 100:1, 2, 3, 4, 5
1 [Psalm For thanksgiving] Acclaim Yahweh, all the earth,
2 serve Yahweh with gladness, come into his presence with songs of joy!
3 Be sure that Yahweh is God, he made us, we belong to him, his people, the flock of his sheepfold.
4 Come within his gates giving thanks, to his courts singing praise, give thanks to him and bless his name!
5 For Yahweh is good, his faithful love is everlasting, his constancy from age to age.
Gospel, Luke 5:33-39
33 They then said to him, 'John's disciples are always fasting and saying prayers, and the disciples of the Pharisees, too, but yours go on eating and drinking.'
34 Jesus replied, 'Surely you cannot make the bridegroom's attendants fast while the bridegroom is still with them?
35 But the time will come when the bridegroom is taken away from them; then, in those days, they will fast.'
36 He also told them a parable, 'No one tears a piece from a new cloak to put it on an old cloak; otherwise, not only will the new one be torn, but the piece taken from the new will not match the old.
37 'And nobody puts new wine in old wineskins; otherwise, the new wine will burst the skins and run to waste, and the skins will be ruined.
38 No; new wine must be put in fresh skins.
39 And nobody who has been drinking old wine wants new. "The old is good," he says.'
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Get your own Bible Buy a Bible todaySelect the perfect bible for you by using the filters below to help you pick the right bible.
Most Popular Bibles
More Bible
Daily Readings
September 2nd, 2021Reading 1, Colossians 1:9-14
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 98:2-3, 3-4, 5-6
Gospel, Luke 5:1-11
More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere
Old Testament
New Testament
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. John Francis Regis
- St. Emily de Vialar
- St. Germana Cousin
- St. Luthgard
Light a FREE Virtual Prayer CandleThese candles are perfect for loved ones, as memorials, and for those in need who are far away.
Light Your FREE Candle Now >
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.