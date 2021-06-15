 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Tuesday, June 15th, 2021

Daily Reading for Tuesday June 15, 2021

Reading 1, Second Corinthians 8:1-9
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 146:2, 5-6, 7, 8-9
Gospel, Matthew 5:43-48

1 Next, brothers, we will tell you of the grace of God which has been granted to the churches of Macedonia,

2 and how, throughout continual ordeals of hardship, their unfailing joy and their intense poverty have overflowed in a wealth of generosity on their part.

3 I can testify that it was of their own accord that they made their gift, which was not merely as far as their resources would allow, but well beyond their resources;

4 and they had kept imploring us most insistently for the privilege of a share in the fellowship of service to God's holy people-

5 it was not something that we expected of them, but it began by their offering themselves to the Lord and to us at the prompting of the will of God.

6 In the end we urged Titus, since he had already made a beginning, also to bring this work of generosity to completion among you.

7 More, as you are rich in everything-faith, eloquence, understanding, concern for everything, and love for us too -- then make sure that you excel in this work of generosity too.

8 I am not saying this as an order, but testing the genuineness of your love against the concern of others.

9 You are well aware of the generosity which our Lord Jesus Christ had, that, although he was rich, he became poor for your sake, so that you should become rich through his poverty.


2 I will praise Yahweh all my life, I will make music to my God as long as I live.

5 How blessed is he who has Jacob's God to help him, his hope is in Yahweh his God,

6 who made heaven and earth, the sea and all that is in them. He keeps faith for ever,

7 gives justice to the oppressed, gives food to the hungry; Yahweh sets prisoners free.

8 Yahweh gives sight to the blind, lifts up those who are bowed down.

9 Yahweh protects the stranger, he sustains the orphan and the widow. Yahweh loves the upright,but he frustrates the wicked.


43 'You have heard how it was said, You will love your neighbour and hate your enemy.

44 But I say this to you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you;

45 so that you may be children of your Father in heaven, for he causes his sun to rise on the bad as well as the good, and sends down rain to fall on the upright and the wicked alike.

46 For if you love those who love you, what reward will you get? Do not even the tax collectors do as much?

47 And if you save your greetings for your brothers, are you doing anything exceptional?

48 Do not even the gentiles do as much? You must therefore be perfect, just as your heavenly Father is perfect.'


