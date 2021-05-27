Daily Reading for Thursday, May 27th, 2021

Reading 1, Sirach 42:15-25

15 Next, I shall remind you of the works of the Lord, and tell of what I have seen. By the words of the Lord his works come into being and all creation obeys his will.

16 The shining sun looks down on all things, and the work of the Lord is full of his glory.

17 The Lord has not granted the Holy Ones the power to tell of all his marvels which the Almighty Lord has solidly constructed for the universe to stand firm in his glory.

18 He has fathomed both the abyss and the human heart and seen into their devious ways; for the Most High knows all there is to know and sees the signs of the times.

19 He declares what is past and what will be, and reveals the trend of hidden things.

20 Not a thought escapes him, not a single word is hidden from him.

21 He has embellished the magnificent works of his wisdom, he is from everlasting to everlasting, nothing can be added to him, nothing taken away, he needs no one's advice.

22 How lovely, all his works, how dazzling to the eye!

23 They all live and last for ever, and, whatever the circumstances, all obey.

24 All things go in pairs, by opposites, he has not made anything imperfect:

25 one thing complements the excellence of another. Who could ever grow tired of gazing at his glory?

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 33:2-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9

2 Give thanks to Yahweh on the lyre, play for him on the ten-stringed lyre.

3 Sing to him a new song, make sweet music for your cry of victory.

4 The word of Yahweh is straightforward, all he does springs from his constancy.

5 He loves uprightness and justice; the faithful love of Yahweh fills the earth.

6 By the word of Yahweh the heavens were made, by the breath of his mouth all their array.

7 He collects the waters of the sea like a dam, he stores away the abyss in his treasure-house.

8 Let the whole earth fear Yahweh, let all who dwell in the world revere him;

9 for, the moment he spoke, it was so, no sooner had he commanded, than there it stood!