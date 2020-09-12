Daily Reading for Saturday, September 12th, 2020

Reading 1, First Corinthians 10:14-22

14 For that reason, my dear friends, have nothing to do with the worship of false gods.

15 I am talking to you as sensible people; weigh up for yourselves what I have to say.

16 The blessing-cup, which we bless, is it not a sharing in the blood of Christ; and the loaf of bread which we break, is it not a sharing in the body of Christ?

17 And as there is one loaf, so we, although there are many of us, are one single body, for we all share in the one loaf.

18 Now compare the natural people of Israel: is it not true that those who eat the sacrifices share the altar?

19 What does this mean? That the dedication of food to false gods amounts to anything? Or that false gods themselves amount to anything?

20 No, it does not; simply that when pagans sacrifice, what is sacrificed by them is sacrificed to demons who are not God. I do not want you to share with demons.

21 You cannot drink the cup of the Lord and the cup of demons as well; you cannot have a share at the Lord's table and the demons' table as well.

22 Do we really want to arouse the Lord's jealousy; are we stronger than he is?

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 116:12-13, 17-18

12 What return can I make to Yahweh for his generosity to me?

13 I shall take up the cup of salvation and call on the name of Yahweh.

17 I shall offer you a sacrifice of thanksgiving and call on the name of Yahweh.

18 I shall fulfil my vows to Yahweh, witnessed by all his people,