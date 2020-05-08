Daily Reading for Friday, May 8th, 2020
26 'My brothers, sons of Abraham's race, and all you godfearers, this message of salvation is meant for you.
27 What the people of Jerusalem and their rulers did, though they did not realise it, was in fact to fulfil the prophecies read on every Sabbath.
28 Though they found nothing to justify his execution, they condemned him and asked Pilate to have him put to death.
29 When they had carried out everything that scripture foretells about him they took him down from the tree and buried him in a tomb.
30 But God raised him from the dead,
31 and for many days he appeared to those who had accompanied him from Galilee to Jerusalem: and it is these same companions of his who are now his witnesses before our people.
32 'We have come here to tell you the good news that the promise made to our ancestors has come about.
33 God has fulfilled it to their children by raising Jesus from the dead. As scripture says in the psalms: You are my son: today I have fathered you.
6 'I myself have anointed my king on Zion my holy mountain.'
7 I will proclaim the decree of Yahweh: He said to me, 'You are my son, today have I fathered you.
8 Ask of me, and I shall give you the nations as your birthright, the whole wide world as your possession.
9 With an iron sceptre you will break them, shatter them like so many pots.'
10 So now, you kings, come to your senses, you earthly rulers, learn your lesson!
11 In fear be submissive to Yahweh;
1 Do not let your hearts be troubled. You trust in God, trust also in me.
2 In my Father's house there are many places to live in; otherwise I would have told you. I am going now to prepare a place for you,
3 and after I have gone and prepared you a place, I shall return to take you to myself, so that you may be with me where I am.
4 You know the way to the place where I am going.
5 Thomas said, 'Lord, we do not know where you are going, so how can we know the way?'
6 Jesus said: I am the Way; I am Truth and Life. No one can come to the Father except through me.
