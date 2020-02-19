Daily Reading for Wednesday, February 19th, 2020
Daily Reading for Wednesday February 19, 2020Reading 1, James 1:19-27
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 15:2-3, 3-4, 5
Gospel, Mark 8:22-26
Reading 1, James 1:19-27
19 Remember this, my dear brothers: everyone should be quick to listen but slow to speak and slow to human anger;
20 God's saving justice is never served by human anger;
21 so do away with all impurities and remnants of evil. Humbly welcome the Word which has been planted in you and can save your souls.
22 But you must do what the Word tells you and not just listen to it and deceive yourselves.
23 Anyone who listens to the Word and takes no action is like someone who looks at his own features in a mirror and,
24 once he has seen what he looks like, goes off and immediately forgets it.
25 But anyone who looks steadily at the perfect law of freedom and keeps to it -- not listening and forgetting, but putting it into practice -- will be blessed in every undertaking.
26 Nobody who fails to keep a tight rein on the tongue can claim to be religious; this is mere self-deception; that person's religion is worthless.
27 Pure, unspoilt religion, in the eyes of God our Father, is this: coming to the help of orphans and widows in their hardships, and keeping oneself uncontaminated by the world.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 15:2-3, 3-4, 5
2 Whoever lives blamelessly, who acts uprightly, who speaks the truth from the heart,
3 who keeps the tongue under control, who does not wrong a comrade, who casts no discredit on a neighbour,
4 who looks with scorn on the vile, but honours those who fear Yahweh, who stands by an oath at any cost,
5 who asks no interest on loans, who takes no bribe to harm the innocent. No one who so acts can ever be shaken.
FREE Catholic Classes Enroll Now
Gospel, Mark 8:22-26
22 They came to Bethsaida, and some people brought to him a blind man whom they begged him to touch.
23 He took the blind man by the hand and led him outside the village. Then, putting spittle on his eyes and laying his hands on him, he asked, 'Can you see anything?'
24 The man, who was beginning to see, replied, 'I can see people; they look like trees as they walk around.'
25 Then he laid his hands on the man's eyes again and he saw clearly; he was cured, and he could see everything plainly and distinctly.
26 And Jesus sent him home, saying, 'Do not even go into the village.'
Get your own Bible Buy a Bible todaySelect the perfect bible for you by using the filters below to help you pick the right bible.
Most Popular Bibles
More Bible
Daily Readings
February 18th, 2020Reading 1, James 1:12-18
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 94:12-13, 14-15, 18-19
Gospel, Mark 8:14-21
More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere
Old Testament
New Testament
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
- Trending Prayers:
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Hail Mary
- The Apostles' Creed
- Hail, Holy Queen
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Simon
- St. Valentine
- St. Maximilian Kolbe
- St. Michael the Archangel
Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.