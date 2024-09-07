Prayer of the Day for Saturday, September 7

Prayer in Time of Suffering

Behold me, my beloved Jesus,

weighed down under the burden of my trials and sufferings,

I cast myself at Your feet,

that You may renew my strength and my courage,

while I rest here in Your Presence.

Permit me to lay down my cross in Your Sacred Heart,

for only Your infinite goodness can sustain me;

only Your love can help me bear my cross;

only Your powerful hand can lighten its weight.

O Divine King, Jesus,

whose heart is so compassionate to the afflicted,

I wish to live in You;

suffer and die in You.

During my life be to me my model and my support;

At the hour of my death,

be my hope and my refuge.

Amen.