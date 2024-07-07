Prayer of the Day for Sunday, July 7

Prayer to God the Father

Almighty God, my Eternal Father,

from the fullness of my soul I adore You.

I am deeply grateful that You have made me

in Your image and likeness,

and that You ever hold me in Your loving embrace.

Direct me to love You with all my heart,

with all my soul,

and with my whole mind.

Direct me to love all Your children as I love myself.

O, my Father, my soul longs to be united to You,

and to rest in You forever.

Have the Holy Spirit touch my soul

so that I may love You as He does,

and as Your Beloved Son Jesus does.



Amen.

