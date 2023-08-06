Prayer of the Day for Sunday, August 6
Praying the Holy Rosary
The Holy Rosary is one of three Sacramentals that the Blessed Virgin Mary has given to the Holy Catholic Church. In the thirteenth century, Mary gave the Rosary as a powerful weapon to mankind to combat the evils that were in this world as a result of the spiritual battle that is taking place between Satan and God. Since then, the blessings received through this Sacramental are beyond man's count.
STEP 1: Make the sign of the Cross:
In the name of the Father, and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.
Amen.
STEP 2: Say the Apostle's Creed:
I believe in God, the Father almighty, Creator of heaven and earth, and in Jesus Christ, His only Son, our Lord. He was conceived by the Holy Spirit, and born of the Virgin Mary. He suffered under Pontius Pilate, was crucified, died and was buried. He descended into hell. On the third day He rose again. He ascended into heaven, And is seated at the right hand of God the Father Almighty. He will come again to judge the living and the dead. I believe in the Holy Spirit, the Holy Catholic Church, the communion of saints, the forgiveness of sins, the resurrection of the body, and life everlasting.
Amen.
STEP 3: Say 1 "Our Father":
Our Father, Who art in heaven, Hallowed be Thy Name. Thy Kingdom come, Thy Will be done, On earth as it is in Heaven. Give us this day, our daily bread, And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil.
Amen.
STEP 4: Say 3 "Hail Mary's": (For the virtues of Faith, Hope and Charity)
Hail Mary, Full of Grace, The Lord is with thee. Blessed art thou among women, and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus.
Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners now, and at the hour of death.
Amen.
STEP 5: Say 1 "Glory Be":
Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit. As it was in the beginning, is now, and ever shall be, world without end.
Amen.
STEP 6: The Rosary Breakdown:
The Holy Rosary consists of 20 decades.
A decade consists of: 1 Our Father 10 Hail Mary's 1 Glory Be.
To pray an entire Rosary, you must pray 20 times the "Our Father," 10 "Hail Mary's" and the "Glory Be" in that order.
The Rosary is been divided into 4 parts of 5 decades each. Each of the four parts are called a Chaplet.
To pray an entire Chaplet, you must pray 5 times the "Our Father," 10 "Hail Mary's" and "Glory Be" in that order.
The general practice of Catholic is to commit themselves to praying one Chaplet per day.
STEP 7: The Mysteries of the Rosary:
While praying a decade, you reflect on a mystery. There are specific mysteries for each day of the week.
For example, when praying the Holy Rosary on a Monday, you meditate on the Joyful Mysteries.
During the recitation of first decade, you meditate on the Annunciation of Mary. During the recitation of the second decade, you meditate on the Visitation. During the recitation of the third decade, you meditate on the Nativity of Jesus. Etc...
The following is a list of the Mysteries:
Joyful Mysteries - Monday and Saturday
1. The Annunciation 2. The Visitation 3. The Nativity 4. The Presentation 5. The Finding in the Temple
Sorrowful Mysteries - Tuesday and Friday
1. The Agony in the Garden 2. The Scourging at the Pillar 3. The Crowning with Thorns 4. The Carrying of the Cross 5. The Crucifixion
Glorious Mysteries - Wednesday and Sunday
1. The Resurrection 2. The Ascension 3. The Descent of the Holy Spirit 4. The Assumption 5. The Crowning of Mary
Mysteries of Light - Thursday
1. Baptism in the Jordan 2. Self-manifestation at the wedding of Cana 3. Proclamation of the Kingdom of God, with His call to conversion 4. The Transfiguration 5. Jesus' institution of the Eucharist
STEP 8: The "Fatima Prayer": After the completion of one decade, you recide the "Fatima Prayer": O my Jesus, forgive us our sins, save us from the fire of hell, lead all souls to heaven, especially those who are in most need of Thy mercy. STEP 9: The "Hail Holy Queen": After the completion of one Chaplet (5 decades which represents 5 mysteries), you pray the "Hail Holy Queen" prayer. Hail, holy Queen, mother of mercy, our life, our sweetness, and our hope. To thee do we cry, poor banished children of Eve. To thee do we send up our sighs mourning and weeping in this valley of tears. Turn then, most gracious advocate, thine eyes of mercy toward us, and after this our exile show us the blessed fruit of thy womb, Jesus. O clement, O loving, O sweet Virgin Mary. Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God. That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ. STEP 10: The Sign of the Cross: You conclude the Rosary by doing the Sign of the Cross. In the Name of the Father, and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
Rosaries, Crosses, Prayer Cards and more... by Catholic Online Shopping
More Prayers
A Guide for Confession
Mysteries of the Rosary
Stations of the Cross
Prayers by Topic / Keyword
Popular Prayers
Prayer Requests
Novenas
How to pray the Rosary
El Rosario Santo
Prayer Videos
Sign of the Cross
The Way - The First Christians
The Chaplet of Divine Mercy
Advent Prayers
Angel Prayers
Ash Wednesday Prayers
Babies Prayers
Baptism Prayers
Basic Prayers
Biblical Prayers
Birthday Prayers
Career Prayers
Children Prayers
Christ Prayers
Christmas Prayers
Communion Prayers
Confession Prayers
Congregation of the Blessed Sacrament Prayers
Consolation Prayers
Crucifix Prayers
Danger Prayers
Devotion Prayers
Disasters Prayers
Divinity Prayers
Dying Prayers
Easter Prayers
en Espańol Prayers
Evening Prayers
Faith Prayers
Family Prayers
Forgiveness Prayers
God Prayers
Grace Prayers
Guardian Angel Prayers
Guidance Prayers
Haiku Prayers
Healing Prayers
Holiday Prayers
Holiness Prayers
Holy Spirit Prayers
Home Prayers
Hope Prayers
Inspiration Prayers
Intercession Prayers
Invocation Prayers
Jesus Christ Prayers
Lent Prayers
Life Prayers
Litanies Prayers
Love Prayers
Marian (Mary) Prayers
Marriage Prayers
Martyrs Prayers
Mass Prayers
Meals Prayers
Morning Prayers
Motherhood Prayers
Other Prayers
Peace Prayers
Perseverance Prayers
Pope Prayers
Pope Francis I Prayers
Pope Leo XIII Prayers
Pope Pius XII Prayers
Praise Prayers
Prayers as Blessings
Prayers by Pope John Paul II
Prayers by St. Francis de Sales
Prayers for the Pope
Prayers in French
Prayers in German
Prayers in Latin
Prayers in Spanish
Prayers of the Church
Prayers of the Cross
Priests Prayers
Pro Life Prayers
Prosperity Prayers
Protection Prayers
Purgatory Prayers
Repentance Prayers
Requests Prayers
Saint Prayers
Salvation Prayers
Sick Prayers
Special Intentions Prayers
St. Anthony of Padua Prayers
St. Gregory the Great Prayers
St. Joseph Prayers
St. Patrick Prayers
St. Valentine Prayers
Stewardship Prayers
Strength Prayers
Study Prayers
Thanks Prayers
The Rosary in Croation
The Rosary in Dutch
The Rosary in English
The Rosary in French
The Rosary in German
The Rosary in Irish-Gaelic
The Rosary in Italian
The Rosary in Latin
The Rosary in Polish
Travel Prayers
Trust Prayers
Virtue Prayers
Vocation Prayers
Wedding Prayers
Wisdom Prayers
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Saint of the Day for Saturday, Aug 5th, 2023
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
St. Addal
-
Prayer of the Day for Saturday, Aug 5
-
The Apostles' Creed
-
Bible
-
Popular Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
A Prayer to the Blessed Virgin Our Lady of Mount Carmel
The Feast of the Transfiguration
-
The Transfiguration of Jesus and the Shroud of Turin: A Divine Gift for Christians Facing ...
-
Survey Finds Gen X Disappearing from Church
-
Is the Vatican Hiding Evidence of an Alien Crash from 1933?
-
SHOCKING - Poll Reveals Some Americans Support Violence to Promote Abortion
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Sunday, August 06, 2023
- St. Hormisdas Pope: Saint of the Day for Sunday, August 06, 2023
- Praying the Holy Rosary: Prayer of the Day for Sunday, August 06, 2023
- Daily Readings for Saturday, August 05, 2023
- St. Addal: Saint of the Day for Saturday, August 05, 2023
- After Confession: Prayer of the Day for Saturday, August 05, 2023
Saints & Angels
Prayers
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.