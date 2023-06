Prayer of the Day for Saturday, June 17

Prayer for Employment

You govern your creation, O God,

and bring it to perfection by the work of our hands.

Hear the prayers of your people who ask for work

that will enhance their human dignity

and promote the upbuilding of your kingdom.

Enable them to provide for those confided to their care

either by family ties or by charity we owe to one another

for the betterment of human life.

We ask this blessing in the name of Jesus

who laboured with his own hands while he lived on earth.



Amen.