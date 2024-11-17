We ask you, urgently: don’t scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources—essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
Daily Reading for Sunday, November 17th, 2024
Daily Reading for Sunday November 17, 2024Reading 1, Daniel 12:1-3
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 16:5, 8, 9-10, 11
Gospel, Mark 13:24-32
Reading 2, Hebrews 10:11-14, 18
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Daniel 12:1-3
1 'At that time Michael will arise -- the great Prince, defender of your people. That will be a time of great distress, unparalleled since nations first came into existence. When that time comes, your own people will be spared -- all those whose names are found written in the Book.
2 'Of those who are sleeping in the Land of Dust, many will awaken, some to everlasting life, some to shame and everlasting disgrace.
3 Those who are wise will shine as brightly as the expanse of the heavens, and those who have instructed many in uprightness, as bright as stars for all eternity.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 16:5, 8, 9-10, 11
5 My birthright, my cup is Yahweh; you, you alone, hold my lot secure.
8 I keep Yahweh before me always, for with him at my right hand, nothing can shake me.
9 So my heart rejoices, my soul delights, my body too will rest secure,
10 for you will not abandon me to Sheol, you cannot allow your faithful servant to see the abyss.
11 You will teach me the path of life, unbounded joy in your presence, at your right hand delight for ever.
Gospel, Mark 13:24-32
24 'But in those days, after that time of distress, the sun will be darkened, the moon will not give its light,
25 the stars will come falling out of the sky and the powers in the heavens will be shaken.
26 And then they will see the Son of man coming in the clouds with great power and glory.
27 And then he will send the angels to gather his elect from the four winds, from the ends of the world to the ends of the sky.
28 'Take the fig tree as a parable: as soon as its twigs grow supple and its leaves come out, you know that summer is near.
29 So with you when you see these things happening: know that he is near, right at the gates.
30 In truth I tell you, before this generation has passed away all these things will have taken place.
31 Sky and earth will pass away, but my words will not pass away.
32 'But as for that day or hour, nobody knows it, neither the angels in heaven, nor the Son; no one but the Father.
Reading 2, Hebrews 10:11-14, 18
11 Every priest stands at his duties every day, offering over and over again the same sacrifices which are quite incapable of taking away sins.
12 He, on the other hand, has offered one single sacrifice for sins, and then taken his seat for ever, at the right hand of God,
13 where he is now waiting till his enemies are made his footstool.
14 By virtue of that one single offering, he has achieved the eternal perfection of all who are sanctified.
18 When these have been forgiven, there can be no more sin offerings.
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
