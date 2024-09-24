Daily Reading for Tuesday, September 24th, 2024

Reading 1, Proverbs 21:1-6, 10-13

1 Like flowing water is a king's heart in Yahweh's hand; he directs it wherever he pleases.

2 All actions are straight in the doer's own eyes, but it is Yahweh who weighs hearts.

3 To do what is upright and just is more pleasing to Yahweh than sacrifice.

4 Haughty eye, proud heart, lamp of the wicked, nothing but sin.

5 The hardworking is thoughtful, and all is gain; too much haste, and all that comes of it is want.

6 To make a fortune with the help of a lying tongue: such is the idle fantasy of those who look for death.

10 The soul of the wicked is intent on evil, to such a person no neighbour can ever do right.

11 When a cynic is punished, simpletons grow wiser, but someone of understanding acquires knowledge by instruction.

12 The Upright One watches the house of the wicked; he hurls the wicked to destruction.

13 Whoever refuses to listen to the cry of the weak, will in turn plead and not be heard.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:1, 27, 30, 34, 35, 44

1 How blessed are those whose way is blameless, who walk in the Law of Yahweh!

27 Show me the way of your precepts, that I may reflect on your wonders.

30 I have chosen the way of constancy, I have moulded myself to your judgements.

34 Give me understanding and I will observe your Law, and keep it wholeheartedly.

35 Guide me in the way of your commandments, for my delight is there.

44 I shall keep your Law without fail for ever and ever.