 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Little girl looking Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Daily Reading for Sunday, July 14th, 2024

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Sunday, July 14th, 2024 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Sunday July 14, 2024

Reading 1, Amos 7:12-15
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 85:9-10, 11-12, 13-14
Gospel, Mark 6:7-13
Reading 2, Ephesians 1:3-14
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Amos 7:12-15

12 To Amos himself Amaziah said, 'Go away, seer, take yourself off to Judah, earn your living there, and there you can prophesy!

13 But never again will you prophesy at Bethel, for this is a royal sanctuary, a national temple.'

14 'I am not a prophet,' Amos replied to Amaziah, 'nor do I belong to a prophetic brotherhood. I am merely a herdsman and dresser of sycamore-figs.

15 But Yahweh took me as I followed the flock, and Yahweh said to me, "Go and prophesy to my people Israel."


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 85:9-10, 11-12, 13-14

9 His saving help is near for those who fear him, his glory will dwell in our land.

10 Faithful Love and Loyalty join together, Saving Justice and Peace embrace.

11 Loyalty will spring up from the earth, and Justice will lean down from heaven.

12 Yahweh will himself give prosperity, and our soil will yield its harvest.

13 Justice will walk before him, treading out a path.


Enjoy our Saints? Help Us make more

Enjoy our Saints? Help Us make more

Gospel, Mark 6:7-13

7 Then he summoned the Twelve and began to send them out in pairs, giving them authority over unclean spirits.

8 And he instructed them to take nothing for the journey except a staff -- no bread, no haversack, no coppers for their purses.

9 They were to wear sandals but, he added, 'Don't take a spare tunic.'

10 And he said to them, 'If you enter a house anywhere, stay there until you leave the district.

11 And if any place does not welcome you and people refuse to listen to you, as you walk away shake off the dust under your feet as evidence to them.'

12 So they set off to proclaim repentance;

13 and they cast out many devils, and anointed many sick people with oil and cured them.


Reading 2, Ephesians 1:3-14

3 Blessed be God the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us with all the spiritual blessings of heaven in Christ.

4 Thus he chose us in Christ before the world was made to be holy and faultless before him in love,

5 marking us out for himself beforehand, to be adopted sons, through Jesus Christ. Such was his purpose and good pleasure,

6 to the praise of the glory of his grace, his free gift to us in the Beloved,

7 in whom, through his blood, we gain our freedom, the forgiveness of our sins. Such is the richness of the grace

8 which he has showered on us in all wisdom and insight.

9 He has let us know the mystery of his purpose, according to his good pleasure which he determined beforehand in Christ,

10 for him to act upon when the times had run their course: that he would bring everything together under Christ, as head, everything in the heavens and everything on earth.

11 And it is in him that we have received our heritage, marked out beforehand as we were, under the plan of the One who guides all things as he decides by his own will,

12 chosen to be, for the praise of his glory, the people who would put their hopes in Christ before he came.

13 Now you too, in him, have heard the message of the truth and the gospel of your salvation, and having put your trust in it you have been stamped with the seal of the Holy Spirit of the Promise,

14 who is the pledge of our inheritance, for the freedom of the people whom God has taken for his own, for the praise of his glory.


Printable PDF of Today's Reading
July 2024
S M T W T F S
123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031
Enjoy our RCIA class? Pay it Forward

Enjoy our RCIA class? Pay it Forward

More Bible

The Battle for Catholic Education - Prevent the Collapse Now!

The Battle for Catholic Education - Prevent the Collapse Now!

Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere

Enroll free Now
Daily Readings with Questions for Reflection (Monthly classes)
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Saint of the Day logo
Prayer of the Day logo
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
How to Defend Yourself Against Demonic Attacks

Daily Catholic

Shop Rosaries

Shop Rosaries

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Enjoy our Confirmation Class? Pay it Foward

Enjoy our Confirmation Class? Pay it Foward

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.