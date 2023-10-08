We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Daily Reading for Sunday, October 8th, 2023
Daily Reading for Sunday October 8, 2023Reading 1, Isaiah 5:1-7
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 80:9, 12, 13-14, 15-16, 19-20
Gospel, Matthew 21:33-43
Reading 2, Philippians 4:6-9
Reading 1, Isaiah 5:1-7
1 Let me sing my beloved the song of my friend for his vineyard. My beloved had a vineyard on a fertile hillside.
2 He dug it, cleared it of stones, and planted it with red grapes. In the middle he built a tower, he hewed a press there too. He expected it to yield fine grapes: wild grapes were all it yielded.
3 And now, citizens of Jerusalem and people of Judah, I ask you to judge between me and my vineyard.
4 What more could I have done for my vineyard that I have not done? Why, when I expected it to yield fine grapes, has it yielded wild ones?
5 Very well, I shall tell you what I am going to do to my vineyard: I shall take away its hedge, for it to be grazed on, and knock down its wall, for it to be trampled on.
6 I shall let it go to waste, unpruned, undug, overgrown by brambles and thorn-bushes, and I shall command the clouds to rain no rain on it.
7 Now, the vineyard of Yahweh Sabaoth is the House of Israel, and the people of Judah the plant he cherished. He expected fair judgement, but found injustice, uprightness, but found cries of distress.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 80:9, 12, 13-14, 15-16, 19-20
9 you cleared a space for it, it took root and filled the whole country.
12 Why have you broken down its fences? Every passer-by plucks its grapes,
13 boars from the forest tear at it, wild beasts feed on it.
14 God Sabaoth, come back, we pray, look down from heaven and see, visit this vine;
15 protect what your own hand has planted.
16 They have thrown it on the fire like dung, the frown of your rebuke will destroy them.
19 God Sabaoth, bring us back, let your face shine on us and we shall be safe.
Gospel, Matthew 21:33-43
33 'Listen to another parable. There was a man, a landowner, who planted a vineyard; he fenced it round, dug a winepress in it and built a tower; then he leased it to tenants and went abroad.
34 When vintage time drew near he sent his servants to the tenants to collect his produce.
35 But the tenants seized his servants, thrashed one, killed another and stoned a third.
36 Next he sent some more servants, this time a larger number, and they dealt with them in the same way.
37 Finally he sent his son to them thinking, "They will respect my son."
38 But when the tenants saw the son, they said to each other, "This is the heir. Come on, let us kill him and take over his inheritance."
39 So they seized him and threw him out of the vineyard and killed him.
40 Now when the owner of the vineyard comes, what will he do to those tenants?'
41 They answered, 'He will bring those wretches to a wretched end and lease the vineyard to other tenants who will deliver the produce to him at the proper time.'
42 Jesus said to them, 'Have you never read in the scriptures: The stone which the builders rejected has become the cornerstone; this is the Lord's doing and we marvel at it?
43 'I tell you, then, that the kingdom of God will be taken from you and given to a people who will produce its fruit.'
Reading 2, Philippians 4:6-9
6 Never worry about anything; but tell God all your desires of every kind in prayer and petition shot through with gratitude,
7 and the peace of God which is beyond our understanding will guard your hearts and your thoughts in Christ Jesus.
8 Finally, brothers, let your minds be filled with everything that is true, everything that is honourable, everything that is upright and pure, everything that we love and admire -- with whatever is good and praiseworthy.
9 Keep doing everything you learnt from me and were told by me and have heard or seen me doing. Then the God of peace will be with you.
